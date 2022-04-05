Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Getinge AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GETI B   SE0000202624

GETINGE AB

(GETI B)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/05 08:26:51 am EDT
379.95 SEK   -0.61%
08:18aGETINGE : Successful establishment of EVH at Munich hospital
PU
03:08aGETINGE : is opening up a new Experience Center in Frankfurt
PU
04/04GETINGE : Leading Getinge's Life Science team into an exciting future
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Getinge : Successful establishment of EVH at Munich hospital

04/05/2022 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Successful establishment of EVH at Munich hospital

News | 2022-04-05

At the Ludwig-Maximilians-University (LMU) hospital in Munich, Germany, Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting (EVH) for bypass surgery has been carried out since 2020. Today, the therapy is used on almost 90 percent of Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) patients, regardless of age and extent of the cardiac disease.

"In our clinic, around 550 isolated or combined bypass surgeries are performed every year. We now remove the necessary vessels completely endoscopically from almost 90 percent of patients, regardless of age and extent of the disease," reports Prof. Dr. Christian Hagl, Head of the Cardiac Surgery Clinic.

Two years after implementing EVH, the hospital has been able to operate on more than 400 patients, despite challenges that came with COVID-19. In contrast to conventional open vessel harvesting, which is accompanied by a long incision usually over the entire leg and/or the entire forearm of the patient, EVH allows the radial artery in the arm and/or the greater saphenous vein in the leg to be removed endoscopically through a small incision.

"According to the guidelines, endoscopic graft removal is recommended because, among other things, it is associated with a significant reduction in wound healing disorders and complications and is also less traumatic," explains Prof. Hagl.

Dr. Polyxeni Vlachea, resident and head of the EVH project at the LMU Klinikum, agrees:

"Compared to conventional removal or the often used bridge technique, EVH gives you very good magnification and visualization and you can prepare every branch precisely. As a result, the primary quality of the graft can be preserved much better."

Not only are the users at the LMU Klinikum convinced about the therapy, but also the patients. Postoperatively, they benefit from fewer wound healing disorders, less pain, faster mobilization and smaller scars. Dr Vlachea is happy about the good results:

"During the removal, the legs can be largely spared, the blood loss is less, and hematomas are almost completely avoided. Since the incision does not go beyond the knee, patients experience significantly less pain and fewer neurological problems. The wounds heal much faster and the patients can be mobilized more quickly. After just 6-7 days, they are generally fit again."

For Prof. Hagl, the avoidance of a wound healing disorder must be the highest priority for every patient.

"It is impressive to see that there are significantly fewer sensory disturbances in the area of ​​the forearm due to the endoscopic removal of the radial artery. We rarely see numbness in the thumb. Cosmetic aspects also play a role by avoiding scars up to 30 centimeters long on the forearm".

Implementing EVH took the staff six months, and many factors contributed to the success of the project.

"An excellent device and comprehensive support are prerequisites for good quality. Getinge has set up a full concept in an exemplary manner. We were thus able to develop a program together and Getinge supported us in an impressive way. We are more than satisfied," says Prof. Hagl.

Going forward, the goal for this hospital is to reach the level where EVH is used in 100 percent of CABG cases.

Learn more about Getinge's solutions for EVH >>

Files

Share:

Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 12:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GETINGE AB
08:18aGETINGE : Successful establishment of EVH at Munich hospital
PU
03:08aGETINGE : is opening up a new Experience Center in Frankfurt
PU
04/04GETINGE : Leading Getinge's Life Science team into an exciting future
PU
04/04GETINGE : launches new leg holder system compatible with a wide range of patient weight
PU
04/01GETINGE : “Saving lives is without question the greatest job in the world”
PU
03/31GETINGE : New study shows Getinge innovation can help hospitals lower anesthetic waste by ..
PU
03/30Getinge publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2021
AQ
03/30Getinge Seeks Acquisitions
CI
03/25GETINGE : Keeping OR equipment in optimal shape
PU
03/24GETINGE : “I love my scar, it encapsulates my whole life”
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GETINGE AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 29 594 M 3 146 M 3 146 M
Net income 2022 3 561 M 378 M 378 M
Net Debt 2022 2 176 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 104 B 11 068 M 11 068 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 10 729
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart GETINGE AB
Duration : Period :
Getinge AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETINGE AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 382,30 SEK
Average target price 421,30 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Malmquist Chairman
Anna Romberg Executive VP-Legal, Compliance & Governance
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETINGE AB-3.24%11 068
NOVOCURE LIMITED19.74%9 387
MASIMO CORPORATION-48.61%8 331
PENUMBRA, INC.-23.10%8 319
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.19.44%7 594
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.0.12%5 476