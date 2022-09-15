Getinge : Today Agneta Palmér joins Getinge's executive team

News | 9/15/2022

Four years after joining Getinge, Agneta Palmér today takes up her new role as EVP Operational Services and member of the Executive Team. For her, it is a privilege to be part of a company and an industry that evolves health care and helps save lives.

"I entered the field of medtech when I joined Getinge four years ago. The values within medtech and especially Getinge resonate with my own ambitions. I like the direction we are going in, as well as the entrepreneurial spirit and to be part of taking responsibility in the greater society," says Agneta Palmér.

Today, Agneta steps into Getinge's executive team as Executive Vice President Operational Service, a brand new role and an effort to gather several group functions under the same umbrella and better align the quality organization with the company's operating model.

"We will continue the great work that all these functions are doing and become even more efficient together. Synergies, service and structure will be in focus to create harmony. Our processes will be further sharpened to see how we can do even more for our customers."

As there are many external challenges following the pandemic and an ongoing war, such as inflationary pressures, great resignations and continued component shortages - one of the main priorities for Agneta's team this year will be to adjust and build for the future.

"In uncertain situations, I believe the way forward is flexibility and teamwork. We have seen many examples of this especially during the pandemic, how solutions have been found through collaboration and challenges been solved by teams."

Building strong teams that foster a continuous improvement way of working is a central component in Agneta's leadership.

"I am all for structure, culture, openness, transparency and trust. For me, it all comes together in a lean mindset that focuses on customer value throught quality, productivity, respect and collaboration. Another crucial element to success is to have fun, and that is something I look forward to having along with all these ambitious and fantastic people. Together, we will continue doing the best job in the world - to help save lives."