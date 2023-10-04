Getinge launches OR table for tomorrow's healthcare

Press release | 10/4/2023

Today, Getinge is introducing Maquet Corin - an intuitive, safe, smart and connected operating room (OR) table designed to streamline the daily routines in today's busy surgical departments.

"Maquet Corin takes a step forward in areas that are crucial for surgical teams. Its flexibility and ease-of-use help save time by facilitating teamwork and communication. It also includes smart sensor-based safety features that help protect OR staff and equipment," says Stéphane Le Roy, President Surgical Workflowsat Getinge.

The simplified user interface is built on a small range of colors that are the same on the OR table, the remote control and the override panel. For example, everything associated with the head of the table is blue, while the controls for the feet end are in magenta and emergency functions come in orange.

"We have focused on making the user interface so simple and intuitive that it is possible to understand the table functions without a lengthy introduction. The immediate visual feedback for the entire surgical team is clearly visible even when the OR table is draped," explainsFrank Alles,Vice President Portfolio Management Surgical Workplaces.

Other smart Maquet Corin features are based on the same approach as the sophisticated active safety features in modern cars; preventing accidents and incidents by monitoring situations and warning, or even acting automatically, when needed.

The collision detection protects staff working near the OR table and nearby equipment, such as C-arms and patient warming systems, while the overload detection protects the operating table against structural damage with a warning when the load limit is reached or exceeded.

A tipping prevention ensures safe positioning, even in unlock status or with heavy patients in bariatric surgery. The feature monitors the tipping risk during the procedure, for example when the table is tilted. A warning or an automatic stop are used to prevent tipping.

"Staff can fully focus on the patient and the procedure. The table knows its limits, and when to warn at the right time. These features help save time during procedures as well as prevent costs for repairing damaged OR equipment," says Hanna Gantenbein, Product Manager Mobile OR Tables.

Maquet Corin streamlines the workflow with pre-settings of common surgical positions but also the possibility to configure up to thirty personalized user sequences with up to fourty waypoints to record individual path for a smooth patient positioning.

Maquet Corin is also the very first connected operating table as it provides biomeds and service technicians, with the possibility to easily access a wide range of service data and usage statistics, making sure the table is always ready to perform for a surgery.

"Maquet Corin accommodates all specialties. It can be used for general surgery, as well as specialty disciplines like bariatric surgery or hybrid and navigated procedures thanks to a dedicated interface allowing the attachment of a carbon fiber plate. We are thrilled to offer our customers this innovative product, which leverages decades of experience in developing and building OR tables,"Frank Allesconcludes.

