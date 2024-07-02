Getinge launches Pulsiocare - the next generation in hemodynamic monitoring

Press release | 7/2/2024

Getinge announces the launch of Pulsiocare, an advanced hemodynamic monitoring platform that recently received its CE certificate. The state-of-the-art device is based on the global medtech company's award-winning common user interface and offers a modern and intuitive-to-use platform for patient monitoring and hemodynamic assessment.

Today, Getinge is introducing its latest innovation, the Pulsiocare monitor.

"With the CE certificate of Pulsiocare we are bringing a sophisticated level of monitoring to the healthcare industry. It is designed to provide healthcare professionals with precise and continuous hemodynamic monitoring, ensuring optimal care of critically ill patients," says Cecilia Sjöstedt, Vice President Critical Care at Getinge.

Pulsiocare, which succeeds Getinge's PulsioFlex platform, is a mobile monitor featuring a rechargeable battery and a responsive touchscreen. The integration of Getinge's award-winning common user interface ensures that the device's interface is familiar and easy to navigate, minimizing the learning curve for healthcare professionals.

With Pulsiocare, Getinge's proven technologies PiCCO and ProAQT are built into one single monitor.

"This is a complete solution for advanced hemodynamic monitoring in intensive care units and operating rooms, helping physicians understand complex patient conditions," says Laura Kastenmayer, Product Manager at Getinge.

Find out more about Pulsiocare >>

Learn more about advanced hemodynamic monitoring >>

NB! This text is intended to provide information to an international audience outside the US.

