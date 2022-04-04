Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Getinge AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GETI B   SE0000202624

GETINGE AB

(GETI B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Getinge : launches new leg holder system compatible with a wide range of patient weight

04/04/2022 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Getinge launches new leg holder system compatible with a wide range of patient weight

Press releases | 2022-04-04

Today Getinge launches a single leg holder system for OR tables. Compatible with two variants of knee crutches, it minimizes investments, saves time between surgeries and brings comfort to a wide range of patients.

Proper leg and foot positioning is essential for patient comfort and effective surgical site access in gynecology, obstetrics, urology, and proctology.

"Surgical staff won't need to spend time switching leg holder between surgeries since our single system comes with two variants of knee crutches supporting up to 160 or 250 kg to fit a wide range of patients," says Norman Gander, Product Manager at Getinge.

The knee crutches can be changed easy and quickly thanks to a click-interface in the locking system.

"A blade interface makes it possible to place the leg closer to the rotation point of the hip. This reduces strain on patients who have a limited range of motion in the hip joint. Side wings are included with the knee crutches to improve stability of the leg and prevent it from going outward."

The leg holder adjustment angles varies from 85° upwards to 50° downwards, with abduction possibilities range from 10° to 23°.

"We are excited to launch this solution that will save time and investments for our customers, and bring comfort to a wide range of patients."

Learn more about Getinge's new single leg holder system >>

This information is intended for an audience outside of the US.

Files

Share:

Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 11:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GETINGE AB
07:17aGETINGE : launches new leg holder system compatible with a wide range of patient weight
PU
04/01GETINGE : “Saving lives is without question the greatest job in the world”
PU
03/31GETINGE : New study shows Getinge innovation can help hospitals lower anesthetic waste by ..
PU
03/30Getinge publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2021
AQ
03/30Getinge Seeks Acquisitions
CI
03/25GETINGE : Keeping OR equipment in optimal shape
PU
03/24GETINGE : “I love my scar, it encapsulates my whole life”
PU
03/22GETINGE : Teamwork makes the dream work for Getinge's service technician Ngan Tran
PU
03/18GETINGE : Inauguration of Getinge training center in Dubai
PU
03/18Notice of annual general meeting in getinge ab (publ)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GETINGE AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 29 601 M 3 161 M 3 161 M
Net income 2022 3 610 M 386 M 386 M
Net Debt 2022 2 176 M 232 M 232 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 103 B 11 033 M 11 033 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 10 729
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart GETINGE AB
Duration : Period :
Getinge AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETINGE AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 379,30 SEK
Average target price 422,22 SEK
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Malmquist Chairman
Anna Romberg Executive VP-Legal, Compliance & Governance
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETINGE AB-4.00%11 033
NOVOCURE LIMITED16.76%9 153
PENUMBRA, INC.-20.88%8 559
MASIMO CORPORATION-48.18%8 399
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.16.71%7 421
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-3.28%5 286