Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Getinge AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GETI B   SE0000202624

GETINGE AB

(GETI B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Getinge : A kidney transplant made Edwin's life-saving work very personal

05/12/2021 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A kidney transplant made Edwin's life-saving work very personal

Press releases | 2021-05-12

Since his successful kidney transplant a year ago, being part of a team that delivers Life Science solutions to customers worldwide has become very personal for Getinge's Edwin van der Ree.

'Getinge's Life Science solutions enable safe and efficient research and development of medicines and vaccines. Knowing that the anti-rejection medicines I take may have been developed in a safe and efficient way with the help of products like ours has for sure given my workdays a new dimension. It is easier to really identify with people who need medicines to live a healthy life,' Edwin says.

His health started to fail about three years ago. Cysts growing on both of Edwin's kidneys reduced their efficiency more and more. The father of two from Delft, who was used to a fast pace both privately and in his work at Getinge's Applikon factory in the Netherlands, became weaker as the situation worsened.

'A year ago, when my kidney function was down to only 15-20 percent, the need for a transplant was a fact. Luckily, my wife was a matching donor and willing to give me one of her kidneys,' he explains.

Going through the transplant together with his wife was a truly emotional and life-changing event for Edwin.

'My illness, our transplant, and the joy of getting my life back again were like being on a rollercoaster. I think everyone who has made a similar journey agrees that life perspectives change.'

While Edwin got his energy back rapidly, it was tougher for his wife's body to adjust to living with just one kidney.

'It seems a bit unfair that the recovery can be easier for the one that gets than the one who gives,' he says. 'But fortunately she also made a full recovery in the end.'

Two months after the surgery, Edwin was fit enough for a comeback in his role as responsible for inbound and outbound logistics at former Applikon. This world leader in advanced bioreactor systems enables safe development and production of medicines and vaccines for the pharma industry. Applikon became part of Getinge in 2020.

'I have always been proud of what I do, but the personal connection to the medicines and vaccines our bioreactors help to develop, is much stronger after my own experiences. They help bringing science to life,' he concludes.

Learn more about Getinge's Life Science solutions >>

Files

Share:

Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 07:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GETINGE AB
03:10aGETINGE  : A kidney transplant made Edwin's life-saving work very personal
PU
05/10GETINGE  : Helping COVID-19 patients survive in a country under pressure
PU
04/22GETINGE  : Gets FDA Clearance For Three Ventilators Systems
MT
04/22GETINGE  : receives US FDA 510(k) clearance for three products, expanding the Se..
AQ
04/21GETINGE AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20GETINGE  : Resolutions at Getinge's Annual General Meeting 20 April 2021
AQ
04/20Strong Pandemic-Linked Product Sales Drive Getinge Profit Growth in First Qua..
MT
04/20Getinge's Q1 Attributable Profit Nearly Triples On 13% Surge In Sales
MT
04/20GETINGE INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH : Ready to support hospitals in managing re..
AQ
04/20GETINGE AB  : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 498 M 3 298 M 3 298 M
Net income 2021 2 474 M 297 M 297 M
Net Debt 2021 4 843 M 581 M 581 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 76 863 M 9 256 M 9 218 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 10 745
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart GETINGE AB
Duration : Period :
Getinge AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETINGE AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 275,30 SEK
Last Close Price 282,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Malmquist Chairman
Anna Romberg Executive VP-Legal, Compliance & Governance
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETINGE AB46.90%9 256
NOVOCURE LIMITED7.87%19 303
MASIMO CORPORATION-19.71%11 851
PENUMBRA, INC.51.28%9 658
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-21.89%6 978
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.53.09%5 555