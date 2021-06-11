Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Getinge AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GETI B   SE0000202624

GETINGE AB

(GETI B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/11 04:22:16 am
308.95 SEK   -0.08%
04:08aGETINGE  : The future of health care is connected
PU
06/10Getinge Launches Torin AI Software In US
MT
06/10GETINGE  : New Torin Artificial Intelligence Solution Improves Hospital Efficiency
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Getinge : The future of health care is connected

06/11/2021 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The future of health care is connected

Press releases | 2021-06-11

Digitalization plays a significant role in evolving health care as the need to do more with less is higher than ever. Meet Charlotte Enlund, who is leading Getinge's team, working to connect health care through advanced technology that ultimately enables better care.

'Digitalization is about using advanced technology to save time, remove unnecessary administration and basically make life easier,' says Charlotte Enlund.

She joined Getinge a few years ago and leads initiatives for digital solutions and services including a team working with hospital efficiency solutions.

'We provide systems for operating rooms, intensive care units, central sterile supply departments and other hospital divisions by connecting products or offering IT solutions. In addition, we provide efficiency solutions for our Life Science customers,' explains Charlotte.

According to her, the benefits of digitalizing health care are many.

'For example, for health care staff it means simplified workdays that are better planned. Less manual coordination, better use of resources for what matters most and easier ways to estimate things. For patients and relatives, it mens more security, less worrying and shorter waiting times.'

In the future, Charlotte is certain that more systems in health care facilities will be connected; interoperability that links equipment together as a whole.

'When this happens, we connect big data from many sources. Over time, this data pool will help us find new solutions, new ways of evolving quality of health care. We focus on the humans; the health care staff. By understanding their needs we can create solutions that makes their workdays easier and contributes to more sustainable health care for generations to come.'

One of the unique solutions in Getinge's portfolio is T-DOC, a world-leading sterile supply management and surgical instrument traceability solution that makes the entire hospital flow more efficient. When it launched 25 years ago, it was a unique solution to the market.

'It can help ensure complete instrument traceability, optimized instrument and device utilization, and makes sure instruments are delivered in time for each surgery. The amazing thing about T-DOC is that the software is so extensive and consistently developed over the years that it today can be adapted to any hospital setup. As health care evolves, so does our solutions.'

Another trusted solution is Torin, which helps meet the complex requirements of today's OR management. It optimizes the planning in the OR with fast and reliable surgery scheduling. In the recent years, efforts have gone into developing the solution further, leading up to the release of a simulation and planning tool called Torin OptimalQ.

'We launched it last year as a response to the worldwide challenge of bringing down elective surgery backlogs in the pandemic aftermath. Our team came up with this innovation by looking at how we can utilize our miles of data and knowledge on efficient surgery planning.'

Both T-DOC and Torin are developed in close collaboration with customers which Charlotte finds crucial for IT innovations.

'We need to know their environment and what their processes look like to be able to add more value into their work. Our customer service is also open around the clock to help solve challenges. With Getinge Online, our digital service offering, we provide remote service and make sure the equipment is up and running at all times, which has been especially helpful during the pandemic.'

Getinge's solutions are specific but they all contribute to a complete solution for the hospital flow. The equipment is often integrated with solutions from other suppliers to make sure the customer don't have to adapt to their new investments, but the other way around.

'To create real improvements, we need an open ecosystem where we collaborate and share knowledge with partners and other suppliers. As I see it, this is where we can create most value.'

Discover more about Connected Health Care at Getinge >>

About Charlotte

Lives in: Copenhagen, Denmark.

Joined Getinge: In 2019.

Defines digitalization as: A transformation where IT tools are used to make work easier.

Favorite digital innovation: A hardware development; the processing power of computers.

Files

Share:

Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 08:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GETINGE AB
04:08aGETINGE  : The future of health care is connected
PU
06/10Getinge Launches Torin AI Software In US
MT
06/10GETINGE  : New Torin Artificial Intelligence Solution Improves Hospital Efficien..
PU
06/04GETINGE  : An automated bioreactor solution tailored for the next generation of ..
PU
06/04GETINGE  : grows with social funding
AQ
05/25GETINGE  : Bringing science to life in the ice hockey arena
PU
05/20GETINGE  : Pregnant COVID-19 patient saved by ECMO
PU
05/12GETINGE  : A kidney transplant made Edwin's life-saving work very personal
PU
05/10GETINGE  : Helping COVID-19 patients survive in a country under pressure
PU
04/22GETINGE  : Gets FDA Clearance For Three Ventilators Systems
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 592 M 3 350 M 3 350 M
Net income 2021 2 525 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2021 4 756 M 577 M 577 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 84 217 M 10 196 M 10 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 10 745
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart GETINGE AB
Duration : Period :
Getinge AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETINGE AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 289,09 SEK
Last Close Price 309,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 9,96%
Spread / Average Target -6,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Malmquist Chairman
Anna Romberg Executive VP-Legal, Compliance & Governance
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETINGE AB60.96%10 196
NOVOCURE LIMITED25.68%22 490
MASIMO CORPORATION-18.54%12 025
PENUMBRA, INC.63.55%10 442
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-29.32%6 417
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.67.24%6 068