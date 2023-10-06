Press release Gothenburg, Sweden on October 6, 2023

The SBTi's Target Validation Team today announces that Getinge's near and long-term targets are aligned with the SBTi's 1.5°C mitigation pathways for reaching net-zero by 2050 or sooner. By this, Getinge commits to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050 from a 2021 base year.

"Having our targets approved by the SBTi is an important milestone on our journey to net-zero emissions," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO, Getinge " The global healthcare sector is today alone responsible for almost 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions [1] . As a global medtech company we need to take responsibility for our emissions and the impact we have on the planet."

Near-term, Getinge commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 90% by 2030 from a 2021 base year, and to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 25% within the same timeframe.

Getinge's long-term targets are to maintain at least 90% absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reductions from 2030 through 2050, and to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 90% by 2050 from a 2021 base year.

Learn more about Getinge's ambitions here

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterilereprocessing and life science. Getinge employs over 11,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets.