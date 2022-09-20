Advanced search
    GETI B   SE0000202624

GETINGE AB

(GETI B)
2022-09-20
182.10 SEK   -2.65%
04:30aSwedish Medical Technology Group Getinge To Manufacture Balloon-expandable Covered Stent For Irish Peer Medtronic
MT
04:10aGETINGE : partners with Medtronic for the manufacturing of the Radiant balloon-expandable covered stent
PU
09/15GETINGE : Today Agneta Palmér joins Getinge's executive team
PU
Getinge : partners with Medtronic for the manufacturing of the Radiant balloon-expandable covered stent

09/20/2022
Getinge partners with Medtronic for the manufacturing of the Radiant[TM] balloon-expandable covered stent

Press release | 9/20/2022

Getinge announces a supply partnership with Medtronic, which recently received CE mark for the Radiant™ covered stent, the first covered stent indicated for chimney endovascular aneurysm repair (ChEVAR).

The Radiant covered stent is a private labeled Advanta V12 balloon expandable covered stent produced by Getinge and distributed by Medtronic. The Medtronic offering leverages eight sizes of the Getinge (Atrium Medical) stent portfolio and brings it to the next level with robust clinical evidence to support the CE mark. The Radiant covered stentis the only stent worldwide with a chimney endovascular aneurysm repair (ChEVAR) indication.

The company chose to collaborate with Getinge because of the Advanta V12 stent's proven, reliable clinical performance.

"This important collaboration provides clinicians with a package solution for complex aortic repair," says Patty Burns, Senior Director, Global Marketing and Product Management, Vascular Systems at Getinge. "To support this business expansion, Getinge has invested in doubling our stent production capacity in order to provide all of our global customers with the devices needed to treat patients."

Getinge will manufacture the Radiant covered stent for Medtronic, starting Q4 2022. According to Medtronic, Radiant covered stent will be commercially available in Western Europe in November 2022, with other regions that recognize CE mark to follow during 2023.

Read the news from Medtronic here.

Media contact:
Anna Appelqvist, Vice President Corporate Communications
Phone: +46 (0)10 335 5906
E-mail: anna.appelqvist@getinge.com

About Getinge
With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs over 10,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.
Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 08:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 587 M 2 646 M 2 646 M
Net income 2022 3 159 M 292 M 292 M
Net Debt 2022 2 433 M 225 M 225 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 50 947 M 4 716 M 4 716 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 10 986
Free-Float 79,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 187,05 SEK
Average target price 323,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 72,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Malmquist Chairman
Anna Romberg Executive VP-Legal, Compliance & Governance
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETINGE AB-52.66%4 716
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.64.58%10 544
NOVOCURE LIMITED9.63%8 621
MASIMO CORPORATION-47.84%8 022
PENUMBRA, INC.-32.32%7 367
IRAY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED2.56%5 277