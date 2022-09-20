Getinge : partners with Medtronic for the manufacturing of the Radiant balloon-expandable covered stent
Press release | 9/20/2022
Getinge announces a supply partnership with Medtronic, which recently received CE mark for the Radiant™ covered stent, the first covered stent indicated for chimney endovascular aneurysm repair (ChEVAR).
The Radiant covered stent is a private labeled Advanta V12 balloon expandable covered stent produced by Getinge and distributed by Medtronic. The Medtronic offering leverages eight sizes of the Getinge (Atrium Medical) stent portfolio and brings it to the next level with robust clinical evidence to support the CE mark. The Radiant covered stentis the only stent worldwide with a chimney endovascular aneurysm repair (ChEVAR) indication.
The company chose to collaborate with Getinge because of the Advanta V12 stent's proven, reliable clinical performance.
"This important collaboration provides clinicians with a package solution for complex aortic repair," says Patty Burns, Senior Director, Global Marketing and Product Management, Vascular Systems at Getinge. "To support this business expansion, Getinge has invested in doubling our stent production capacity in order to provide all of our global customers with the devices needed to treat patients."
Getinge will manufacture the Radiant covered stent for Medtronic, starting Q4 2022. According to Medtronic, Radiant covered stent will be commercially available in Western Europe in November 2022, with other regions that recognize CE mark to follow during 2023.
