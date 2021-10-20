Presentation: Interim Report January-September 2021

Presentation Q3 Report 2021
"Strong order growth and our remediation measures
completed in Germany"
Mattias Perjos, President & CEO
Lars Sandström, CFO
October 20, 2021
Key takeaways - a strong quarter from a financial perspective
Q3 2021
-
Strong organic order growth
-
Net sales down vs record Q3 2020
-
Adj EBITA margin 18.4%
-
Strong Free Cash Flow
-
Solid financial position
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
Q3 2019
|
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
Q4 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
Q3 2019
|
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
Q4 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
19.0
|
Q2 2019
|
Q3 2019
|
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
Q4 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
R12M Net Sales, MSEK
|
|
R12 Gross Margin (adj) %
|
|
R12 EBITA Margin (adj) %
|
|
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q3 Report 2021
October 20, 2021
Page 2
Key activities and events
Q3 2021
|
Strengthening the offering further
|
The improvement journey continues
|
•
|
Launch of Rotaflow II for ECMO-therapy
|
•
|
Remediation measures completed in Germany
|
•
|
Launch of the unique Volista VisioNIR-
|
•
|
Capacity increase in Life Science is progressing
|
|
functionality for surgical light
|
|
according to plan
-
Acquisition of advanced technology for biological indicators from Verrix
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q3 Report 2021
October 20, 2021
Page 3
Strong organic order growth in Q3
In all Business Areas and regions
|
Global
|
Americas EMEA
|
APAC
Organic Order Growth +21.8%
Organic Net Sales Growth -20.1%
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q3 Report 2021
October 20, 2021
Page 4
Outlook 2021
Net sales
is expected to be at least 27 BSEK
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q3 Report 2021
October 20, 2021
Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Getinge AB published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 06:20:05 UTC.