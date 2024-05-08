May 8 (Reuters) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday advised healthcare facilities to move away from using Getinge's heart devices in patients as they faced safety and quality concerns despite a string of recalls.

The recommendation is based on concerns that the company has not sufficiently addressed the problems and risks with the recalled devices.

The health regulator said although alternative treatment options were limited, it was still recommending the switch if possible.

The Cardiosave Hybrid and Rescue Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) are electromechanical systems that inflate and deflate balloons in the aorta to provide temporary support to the left ventricle.

Getinge did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Getinge initiated 12 voluntary recalls in the U.S. for the device between Jan. 1, 2023 and April 11, 2024. Of these recalls, eight were classified as the most serious.

In the last 12 months, the health regulator has received 2,964 medical device reports related to Cardiosave Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps, of which 15 were reported as resulting in patient death or serious injury.

