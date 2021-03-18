CORRECTING and REPLACING: Getlink's 2020 Universal Registration Document Made Available

Regulatory News:

This replaces the announcement made at 16:45 pm CEST on 03/18/2021 due to the following corrections: correction of the date of the annual financial report.

Getlink’s 2020 Universal Registration Document made available

Getlink (Paris:GET) announces that on 17 March 2021 it made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French financial market regulator) the 2020 Universal Registration Document (URD), under number D.21-0144. This Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report as at 31 December 2020, the Board of Directors’ corporate governance report, the description of the share buyback programme and the non-financial performance statement.

This document in French is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted and downloaded from the company's website (www.getlinkgroup.com). It is also available on the AMF website www.amf-france.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005822/en/