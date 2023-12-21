PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Eurostar was experiencing disruptions to its services on Thursday, said the company operating the rail link between Britain and continental Europe, threatening the Christmas holiday plans of many travellers.

"We're awaiting an update about the current situation at the moment and will let everyone know once we have more information," Eurostar said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Numerous unverified posts on X from people trying to reach London or Paris for Christmas said the trains were delayed or cancelled due to an unannounced last-minute Eurotunnel staff strike.

Getlink, the French company operating the Channel Tunnel, was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)