Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Getlink SE    GET   FR0010533075

GETLINK SE

(GET)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/24 11:35:23 am
14.03 EUR   +1.52%
01:34aGETLINK : Channel Tunnel group Getlink's profits plunge on pandemic travel bans
RE
01:31aGETLINK : 2020 Annual Results
BU
02/05GETLINK : Truck, Passenger Vehicle Shuttle Traffic Plunges in January
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Getlink: 2020 Annual Results

02/25/2021 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Operational and financial discipline that is paying off to get through the health crisis and anticipate Brexit 

  • Robust revenue at €816 million (-24%1)
  • EBITDA down 41% to €328 million
  • Net available cash of €629M (+20%) at end of December 2020 and a positive Free Cash Flow (€31M)
  • Reduction in net financial debt of €92M

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

Yann Leriche, Group Chief Executive Officer said: “In 2020, thanks to rigorous management and strong commitment from our teams, Getlink delivered a solid operational and financial performance, in an exceptional context marked by the Covid crisis and Brexit. Our collective ability to adapt to this new economic environment and to continue to provide a vital service to our customers has enabled us to end this year with a historic level of cash, confirming the Group’s resilience. This year we shall continue to be just as disciplined in the management of our cash flow and our costs, whilst reinforcing our CSR actions.”

  • 2021 financial outlook

    • In the absence of clear visibility on the future decisions by the governments concerning the public health crisis and associated travel restrictions, the Group is postponing any announcement regarding its 2021 financial performance.

  • Dividend

    • Payment of a dividend of €0.05 per share subject to approval at the AGM on 28 April 2021.

ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Group

  • Absolute priority given to the health of our employees and our customers.
  • Change in the governance structure from 1 July 2020 with Yann Leriche becoming Chief Executive Officer and Jacques Gounon remaining as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
  • Appointment of Géraldine Périchon as Administrative and Financial Director.
  • Strong liquidity with the refinancing of 2023 Green Bonds and successful placement maturing in 2025, confirmed cash and credit lines and secured covenants.
  • Ranking by Sustainalytics among the best companies in the transport sector in the most demanding category "ESG Risk Rating Negligible".

Eurotunnel

  • Yield increase of 15% due to an increase of last-minute bookings and premium and flexible tickets. Le Shuttle and Le Shuttle Freight services have confirmed their position as leading market players on the Short Straits, with market shares of 70.1% for the car activity and 39.5% for trucks respectively.
  • In 2020, more than 1.4 million passenger vehicles crossed the Channel aboard Passenger Shuttles, a remarkable performance compared to our competitors.
  • Preparation of the new procedures for Brexit using new infrastructure and services such as the Pit-Stops, French e-gates, customs and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) control centre, export parking and the Eurotunnel Border Pass.
  • Post-Brexit agreement concluded on 24 December 2020 between the EU and the UK.

Europorte

  • Europorte recorded a small decrease in annual revenue, down 2% to €123 million, despite the impact of the pandemic.
  • Europorte achieved a substantial EBITDA of €28 million, up 17%.
  • Europorte recorded a positive net result before tax, confirming its profitability.

ElecLink

  • Converter stations connected to the national electricity networks, RTE and National Grid.
  • The Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) reinstated the project’s approval on 10 December which will enable the completion of the interconnector construction.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Group’s consolidated revenue for the 2020 financial year amounts to €816 million.

Consolidated EBITDA amounts to €328 million, down €229 million compared to 2019 at a constant exchange rate, due to the Covid pandemic.

Operating profit was €134 million, down 67% compared to 2019.

The Group’s consolidated net loss for the 2020 financial year was €113 million.

€629 million of cash held at the end of December 2020, up €104 million compared to the end of December 2019.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

In the absence of clear visibility on the future decisions by the governments concerning the public health crisis and associated travel restrictions, the Group is postponing any announcement regarding its 2021 financial performance.

The lack of short-term visibility does not undermine the Group's confidence in the strength of its various activities, their growth potential in the medium and long term, and its ability to improve its operational and environmental performance.

Dates for 2021:

22 April 2021: 2021 first quarter traffic and revenue
28 April 2021: AGM
22 July 2021: 2021 half-year results

Additional information:

The Board of Directors at its meeting on Wednesday 24 February 2021 under the chairmanship of Jacques Gounon, approved the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2020.

The financial analysis of the consolidated financial statements is available on the Group’s website: www.getlinkgroup.com.

Getlink SE’s consolidated and parent company accounts for 2020 have been audited and certified by the statutory auditors.

1All comparisons with the 2019 income statement are based on the average exchange rate for 2020 of £1 = €1.126.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GETLINK SE
01:34aGETLINK : Channel Tunnel group Getlink's profits plunge on pandemic travel bans
RE
01:31aGETLINK : 2020 Annual Results
BU
02/05GETLINK : Truck, Passenger Vehicle Shuttle Traffic Plunges in January
MT
02/05GETLINK : Shuttle Traffic for January 2021
PU
02/05GETLINK S.E. : Shuttle Traffic for January 2021
BU
02/04GETLINK : Launch of Short Straits to Smart Straits
PU
01/21GETLINK : & You – 21 January 2021
PU
01/21GETLINK : 2020 traffic and revenue 21/01/2021 Press releases
PU
01/21GETLINK : 2020 traffic and revenue of Getlink
PU
01/21GETLINK : FY20 Revenue Tumbles 24% Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 804 M 979 M 979 M
Net income 2020 -94,3 M -115 M -115 M
Net Debt 2020 4 494 M 5 472 M 5 472 M
P/E ratio 2020 -82,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 553 M 9 164 M 9 197 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 3 430
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart GETLINK SE
Duration : Period :
Getlink SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETLINK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,52 €
Last Close Price 14,03 €
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yann Leriche Chief Executive Officer
Michael Schuller Finance Director
Géraldine Périchon Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Gounon Non-Executive Chairman
Claire Piccolin Secretary, Director & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETLINK SE-1.06%9 164
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.1.24%43 582
TRANSURBAN GROUP-5.34%28 061
ATLANTIA SPA8.19%15 800
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED2.65%6 863
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.02%6 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ