    GET   FR0010533075

GETLINK SE

(GET)
Getlink : 2021 Universal Registration Document made available

03/16/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
Getlink announces that on 15 March 2022 it made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French financial market regulator) the 2021 Universal Registration Document (URD), under number D.22-0100. This Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report as at 31 December 2021, the Board of Directors' corporate governance report, the description of the share buyback programme and the non-financial performance statement.

This document in French is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted and downloaded from the company's website (www.getlinkgroup.com). It is also available on the AMF website www.amf-france.org.

Disclaimer

Getlink SE published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 16:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
