GETLINK SE: HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2024 Half-year activity report HALF-YEAR ACTIVITY REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2024 CONTEXT OF THE PREPARATION OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT The Group's results for the first half of 2024 are marked by the expected normalisation of the energy market and of ElecLink's contribution (compared with the first half of 2023 which benefited from particularly exceptional electricity market conditions), as well as by increased competition from some ferry companies derogating from the social models in force in Great Britain and France on the cross-Channel market. During the first half of 2024, the Group has continued to prepare for its future through its operational and commercial excellence programmes and capital expenditure programmes, while continuing its strategy of prudent cash management. The Group has maintained its high level of liquidity, with net cash and cash management financial assets at 30 June 2024 of €1,497 million after a dividend distribution of €298 million. Further details on the recent evolution of the Group's results are given in the following sections. ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT To enable a better comparison between the two periods, the consolidated income statement for the first half of 2023 presented in this half-year activity report has been recalculated at the exchange rate used for the 2024 half-year income statement of £1=€1.172. At €808 million for the first half of 2024, the Group's consolidated revenue decreased by €132 million (-14%) compared to the first half of 2023 due in particular to the impact of the normalisation of the energy market on ElecLink's revenue. Operating costs, which totalled €384 million in the period, decreased by €56 million (13%) compared to 2023, mainly due to the reduction between the two periods in the charge for the provision for sharing of the profit of the ElecLink interconnector. Therefore, current EBITDA for the ElecLink segment was down by €90 million. The Group's current EBITDA was down by €76 million to €424 million. At €302 million, the operating profit for the first six months of 2024 was down by €76 million compared to 2023. After taking into account a reduction in net finance costs of €46 million (including other financial income and charges) (see note 6 below), the Group's pre-tax result for the first half of 2024 was a profit of €158 million, a deterioration of €30 million compared to the first half of 2023. After taking into account a net tax income of €15 million, the Group's consolidated net result for the first six months of 2024 was a profit of €173 million compared to a profit of €161 million (restated) in the first half of 2023, an increase of €12 million. € million 1st half 1st half 1st half 2024 2023 Change 2023 Improvement/(deterioration) of result *recalculated €M % reported Exchange rate €/£ 1.172 1.172 1.146 Eurotunnel 540 537 3 +1% 531 Europorte 83 73 10 +14% 73 ElecLink 185 330 (145) -44% 330 Revenue 808 940 (132) -14% 934 Eurotunnel (249) (257) 8 +3% (255) Europorte (67) (60) (7) -12% (60) ElecLink (68) (123) 55 +45% (123) Operating costs (384) (440) 56 +13% (438) Current EBITDA ** 424 500 (76) -15% 496 Depreciation (121) (122) 1 +1% (122) Trading profit 303 378 (75) -20% 374 Net other operating charges and share of result of (1) - (1) - - equity-accounted companies Operating profit (EBIT) 302 378 (76) -20% 374 Net finance costs (126) (190) 64 +34% (188) Net other financial income (18) - (18) - - Pre-tax profit 158 188 (30) -16% 186 Income tax (expense)/income 15 (28) 43 +154% (28) Net profit from continuing operations 173 160 13 +8% 158 Net profit from discontinued operations - 1 (1) 1 Net consolidated profit for the period 173 161 12 +7% 159 Current EBITDA / revenue 52.5% 53.2% -1 pts 53.1% Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2024 half-year income statement (£1=€1.172).

GETLINK SE: HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2024 Half-year activity report 1 EUROTUNNEL SEGMENT This segment includes the activities of the Eurotunnel sub-group companies, as well as those of the Group's holding company, Getlink SE and its other direct subsidiaries excluding Europorte and ElecLink. Eurotunnel, which represents the Group's core business, operates and directly markets its Shuttle Services and also provides access, on payment of a toll, for the circulation of the Railway Companies' High-Speed Passenger Trains (Eurostar) and Rail Freight Services through its Railway Network. € million 1st half 1st half Change Improvement/(deterioration) of result 2024 2023* €M % Exchange rate €/£ 1.172 1.172 Shuttle Services 328 343 (15) -4% Railway Network 193 181 12 +7% Other revenue 19 13 6 +46% Revenue 540 537 3 +1% External operating costs (145) (162) 17 +10% Employee benefits expense (104) (95) (9) -9% Operating costs (249) (257) 8 +3% Current EBITDA 291 280 11 +4% Current EBITDA / revenue 54% 52% 2 pts Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2024 half-year income statement (£1=€1.172). Eurotunnel revenue by activity (€m) Eurotunnel current EBITDA (€m) 343 2023* 2024 2023* 2024 328 291 280 181 193 13 19 Shuttle Services Railway Network Other revenue Current EBITDA Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2024 half-year income statement (£1=€1.172). The Eurotunnel segment's current EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was €291 million, up 4% compared to the first half of 2023. 1.1 EUROTUNNEL SEGMENT REVENUE Revenue generated by this segment, which in the first six months of 2024 represented 67% of the Group's total revenue (57% in the first six months of 2023), amounted to €540 million, up 1% compared to 2023. 1.1.1 Shuttle Services 1st half 1st half Traffic (number of vehicles) 2024 2023 Change Truck Shuttle 601,710 624,435 -4% Passenger Shuttle: Cars * 961,105 999,671 -4% Coaches 6,857 10,228 -33% Includes motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motor homes. At €328 million for the first half of 2024, Shuttle Services revenue fell by 4% compared to 2023 reflecting an increased competition from ferry companies in the Short Straits market. 2

GETLINK SE: HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2024 Half-year activity report Truck Shuttle Compared with the same period in 2023, the Short Straits market for trucks is stable in the first half of 2024. With 601,710 trucks carried, Eurotunnel's traffic was down 4% compared to the first half of 2023 due to strong competition in the market. In a market that is currently in overcapacity, Eurotunnel's Truck Shuttle service continues to be market leader with a market share of 35.7% for the first half of 2024 (37.0% in the first half of 2023). Passenger Shuttle The Short Straits market in the first half of 2024 grew by 5% compared to the first half of 2023 and Eurotunnel's car traffic decreased by 4% due to strong competition in the market. Eurotunnel's car traffic market share is down 5 points year-on- year to 59.3%. In a market that grew by 2% compared to the first half of 2023, Eurotunnel's coach traffic decreased by 33%. The Passenger Shuttle service's coach market share for the first half of 2024 was 17.1% (25.9% in the first half of 2023). 1.1.2 Railway Network Traffic 1st half 2024 1st half 2023 Change High-Speed Passenger Trains (Eurostar) Passengers * 5,378,082 5,091,651 6% Train Operators' Rail Freight Services **: Number of trains 670 733 -9% Only passengers travelling through the Channel Tunnel are included in this table, excluding those who travel between continental stations (such as Brussels- Calais, Brussels-Lille,Brussels-Paris, etc.).

Brussels-Lille,Brussels-Paris, etc.). Rail freight services by train operators (DB Cargo for BRB, SNCF and its subsidiaries, and GB Railfreight) using the Tunnel. In the first half of 2024, revenues of €193 million were generated from the use of the Tunnel's Railway Network by Eurostar's high-speed passenger trains and by the cross-Channel rail freight trains, up 7% compared to 2023 driven by continued growth. In the first half of 2024, 5,378,082 Eurostar passengers used the Tunnel, 6% above the same period in 2023 and a new record for a first half of the year. Cross-Channel rail freight traffic was down 9% in the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023. 1.2 EUROTUNNEL SEGMENT OPERATING COSTS At €249 million in the first half of 2024, operating expenses were down 3% compared to 2023. This decrease of €8 million was mainly due to the reduction in energy costs as well as to actions to improve productivity. 2 EUROPORTE SEGMENT The Europorte segment, which covers the entire rail freight transport logistics chain in France as well as cross-border flows to Belgium and Germany, includes most notably Europorte France and Socorail. € million 1st half 1st half Change Improvement/(deterioration) of result 2024 2023 M€ Revenue 83 73 10 External operating costs (34) (31) (3) Employee benefits expense (33) (29) (4) Operating costs (67) (60) (7) Current EBITDA 16 13 3 Current EBITDA / revenue 19% 18% 1 pts In the first half of 2024, Europorte recorded an increase of €10 million in revenue and an increase of €3 million in current EBITDA, driven by continued growth in traction activities (particularly in the chemicals and cereals sectors) and infrastructure activities, with the start-up of new contracts. 3

GETLINK SE: HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2024 Half-year activity report 3 ELECLINK SEGMENT ElecLink's revenues come mainly from sales of interconnector capacity. The decrease in ElecLink's revenue in the first half of 2024 reflects the expected normalisation of the energy market. € million 1st half 1st half Change Improvement/(deterioration) of result 2024 2023 €M % Revenue 185 330 (145) -44% Profit sharing (55) (112) 57 -51% External operating costs (11) (8) (3) 38% Employee benefits expense (2) (3) 1 -33% Operating costs (68) (123) 55 -45% Current EBITDA 117 207 (90) -43% Current EBITDA / revenue 63.2% 62.7% 0.5 pt 1% ElecLink generated revenues of €185 million and a current EBITDA of €117 million during the first half of 2024. During the first half of 2024, ElecLink's operating costs amounted €68 million, including €55 million in respect of the estimated amount of restitution of interconnector sharing of profits achieved during the period with the French and UK national electricity grid operators in accordance with the exemption granted to ElecLink in 2014 (see note D.5 to the summary consolidated half-year financial statements at 30 June 2024). 4 CURRENT EBITDA Current EBITDA by business segment evolved as follows: € million Eurotunnel Europorte ElecLink Total Group Current EBITDA 1st half 2023 restated * 280 13 207 500 Improvement/(deterioration): Revenue 3 10 (145) (132) Operating costs 8 (7) 55 56 Total changes 11 3 (90) (76) Current EBITDA 1st half 2024 291 16 117 424 Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2024 half-year income statement (£1=€1.172). The normalisation of the energy market has had a substantial impact on the Group's current EBITDA, which reduced by 15% compared to 2023, to €424 million for the first half of 2024. Eurotunnel's and Europorte's current EBITDA were up by €11 million and €3 million respectively. 5 TRADING PROFIT AND OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) Depreciation charges decreased by €1 million compared to the first half of 2023 to €121 million, of which €93 million is in the Eurotunnel segment, €17 million is in the ElecLink segment and €11 million is in the Europorte segment. Depreciation of assets in the ElecLink segment includes the impact of extending the depreciation periods of certain assets whose useful lives are revised from 2024 (see note F to the summary half-year consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2024). Trading profit in the first half of 2024 was €303 million, down by €75 million compared to 2023. Operating profit for the first six months of 2024 was down by €76 million compared to 2023, to €302 million. 6 NET FINANCIAL CHARGES At €126 million for the first half of 2024, net finance costs decreased by €64 million compared to 2023 at a constant exchange rate due to lower inflation rate in the UK and France that reduced charges on the index-linked tranches of the debt by €46 million and an increase of €18 million in the interest received on its cash investments during the period. Other net financial income/charges in the first half of 2024 include interest income on the G2 bonds held by the Group of €8 million (2023: €12 million) and net foreign exchange losses of €5 million (2023: losses of €11 million). In the first half of 2024, other net financial charges included a charge of €19 million for the unwinding of the ElecLink profit sharing provision in accordance with IAS 37. 4

GETLINK SE: HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2024 Half-year activity report 7 NET CONSOLIDATED RESULT The Group's pre-tax result for the first six months of 2024 was a profit of €158 million, a deterioration of €30 million compared to 2023 at a constant exchange rate. The evolution of the pre-tax result by segment compared to the first half of 2023 is presented below: € million Total Eurotunnel Europorte ElecLink Group Pre-tax result for the 1st half of 2023* 21 1 166 188 Improvement/(deterioration) of result: Revenue +3 +10 -145 -132 Operating expenses +8 -7 +55 +56 Current EBITDA +11 +3 -90 -76 Depreciation -4 - +5 +1 Trading result +7 +3 -85 -75 Other net operating income/charges -1 - - -1 Operating result (EBIT) +6 +3 -85 -76 Net financial costs and other +46 - - +46 Total changes +52 +3 -85 -30 Pre-tax result for the 1st half of 2024 73 4 81 158 Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2024 half-year income statement (£1=€1.172). After taking into account a net tax income of €15 million reflecting the evolution of ElecLink and Eurotunnel activities, the Group's net consolidated result for the first half of the 2024 financial year was a profit of €173 million compared to a profit of €161 million at an equivalent exchange rate for the first half of 2023, an increase of €12 million. 5

GETLINK SE: HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2024 Half-year activity report ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION € million 30 June 31 December 2024 2023 Exchange rate €/£ 1.182 1.151 Fixed assets 6,647 6,650 Other non-current assets 611 578 Total non-current assets 7,258 7,228 Trade and other receivables 131 113 Other current assets * 140 124 Cash and equivalents and cash management financial assets 1,497 1,562 Total current assets 1,768 1,799 Total assets 9,026 9,027 Total equity 2,385 2,469 Financial liabilities 5,477 5,429 Interest rate derivatives 307 367 Other liabilities 857 762 Total equity and liabilities 9,026 9,027 * Cash management financial assets, recognised in the balance sheet as current financial assets, are included in this analysis with "Cash and cash equivalents". The table above summarises the Group's consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2024 and 31 December 2023. The main elements and changes between the two dates, presented at the exchange rate for each period, are as follows: At 30 June 2024, Fixed assets include property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets amounting to €5,627 million for the Eurotunnel segment, €888 million for the ElecLink segment and €132 million for the Europorte segment.

include property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets amounting to €5,627 million for the Eurotunnel segment, €888 million for the ElecLink segment and €132 million for the Europorte segment. Other non-current assets at 30 June 2024 include the G2 inflation-linked notes held by the Group amounting to €360 million and a deferred tax asset of €197 million. Statement of financial position at 30 June 2024 Equity, €2,385m Fixed assets, €6,647m Financial liabilities, €5,477m Other assets, €882m Cash and investments, €1,497m Other liabilities, €1,164m ASSETSLIABILITIES At 30 June 2024, Cash, cash equivalents and cash management financial assets amounted to €1,497 million after a dividend payment of €298 million, €116 million in debt service costs (net interest, repayments and fees) and net capital expenditure of €66 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and cash management financial assets Equity decreased by €84 million as a result of the impact of payment of €298 million in dividends relating to the 2023 financial year and the impact of the change in the exchange rate on the translation adjustment (€38 million). These reductions were partially offset by the impact of the net result for the period (profit of €173 million) and the change in the fair value of the hedging instruments of €78 million.

decreased by €84 million as a result of the impact of payment of €298 million in dividends relating to the 2023 financial year and the impact of the change in the exchange rate on the translation adjustment (€38 million). These reductions were partially offset by the impact of the net result for the period (profit of €173 million) and the change in the fair value of the hedging instruments of €78 million. Financial liabilities increased by €48 million compared to 31 December 2023 due to the impact of the change in exchange rate on the sterling-denominated debt (€66 million) and an increase of €31 million arising from the effect of inflation on the index-linked debt tranches of the Term Loan. These increases have been partially offset by contractual debt repayments of €40 million and a decrease in lease liabilities for an amount of €9 million.

increased by €48 million compared to 31 December 2023 due to the impact of the change in exchange rate on the sterling-denominated debt (€66 million) and an increase of €31 million arising from the effect of inflation on the index-linked debt tranches of the Term Loan. These increases have been partially offset by contractual debt repayments of €40 million and a decrease in lease liabilities for an amount of €9 million. The liability in respect of the fair value of the interest rate derivatives decreased by €60 million mainly due to the impact of higher long term rates on the market value of the hedging instruments.

decreased by €60 million mainly due to the impact of higher long term rates on the market value of the hedging instruments. Other liabilities include €857 million of trade and other payables, provisions, deferred income, retirement and other liabilities. 6

GETLINK SE: HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2024 Half-year activity report ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS Consolidated cash flows € million 1st half 1st half 2024 2023 Exchange rate €/£ 1.182 1.165 Net cash inflow from trading 463 571 Other net operating cash flows and taxation (6) (32) Net cash inflow from operating activities 457 539 Net cash outflow from investing activities (66) (52) Net cash outflow from financing activities (416) (402) Total (decrease)/increase in cash in the period (25) 85 At €463 million, net cash generated from trading in the first half of 2024 decreased by €108 million compared to the first half of 2023. This change is explained mainly by the impact of the normalisation of the energy market on ElecLink's contribution: net cash flow from Eurotunnel's activities which decreased by €10 million to €292 million (first half 2023: €302 million);

net cash flow from Europorte's activities which increased by €1 million to €10 million (first half 2023: €9 million); and

net cash flow ElecLink's activities which decreased by €99 million to €161 million (first half 2023: €260 million) reflecting the normalisation of the energy market. Other net operating and taxation cash outflows of €6 million in the first half of 2024 are mainly related to net tax payments of €7 million. In the first half of 2024, net cash flows from investing activities of €66 million comprised mainly: net payments of €61 million relating to the Eurotunnel segment (2023: €50 million); the main expenditure during the period comprised €22 million on rolling stock and €15 million on infrastructure projects;

Europorte's capital expenditure of €2 million (2023: €2 million);

payments of €4 million relating to ElecLink (2023: €0 million); and

payments of €49 million relating to acquisitions (see notes A and C to the summary half-year consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2024) and a decrease of €50 million in cash investments with maturities of more than three months recognised in other financial assets. Net financing payments in the first half of 2024 amounted to €416 million compared to €402 million in the first half of 2023. In 2024, cash flow from financing mainly comprised: dividend payment of €298 million paid in respect of the 2023 financial year (2023: €271 million);

€116 million of net debt service costs including:

€104 million paid in interest on the Term Loan and on other borrowings (2023: €104 million); €40 million paid in respect of the scheduled repayments on the Term Loan and other borrowings (2023: €37 million); €4 million received from the scheduled repayment of the G2 notes held by the Group and €4 million received in interest thereon (2023: €4 million and €4 million respectively); €9 million paid in relation to leasing contracts (2023: €10 million) presented in cash flows related to financing activities in accordance with IFRS 16; €33 million received in interest on cash and cash equivalents (2023: €14 million) and €3 million paid relating to financial operations concluded in previous years (2023 : €3 million).

