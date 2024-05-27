Getlink SE manages and operates a railroad tunnel under the English Channel connecting continental Europe and the United Kingdom (the Channel Tunnel). Getlink SE operates and directly markets a shuttle service through the Channel Tunnel carrying passenger and freight vehicles. It also manages the passage of high-speed trains (Eurostar) and rail freight services of other train operators through the Channel Tunnel. The Group also controls Europorte (including GB Railfreight in the United Kingdom) which provides a wide range of integrated rail freight services both in France and in the United Kingdom. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - shuttle services (39.7%): 24 shuttles operated between Coquelles (France) and Folkestone (the United Kingdom), consisting of 15 freight shuttles transporting trucks and 9 passenger shuttles transporting cars and coaches; - construction and operation of the electrical interconnection under the English Channel (30.5%; ElecLink); - railway services (20.2%): Getlink SE ensures proper passage through the tunnel of Eurostar passenger trains and freight trains operated by other train operators; - freight railway transport (8.2%; Europorte); - other (1.4%).

