  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Getlink SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GET   FR0010533075

GETLINK SE

(GET)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/08 11:35:09 am EDT
16.35 EUR   +0.28%
03:12aGetlink's Passenger Shuttle Traffic Soars 220% in March
MT
04/07Factbox-Atlantia's main shareholders and businesses
RE
03/28GETLINK : 2021 Universal Registration Document for Getlink SE – chapter 4
PU
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Getlink : ESG Roadshow presentation april 2022

04/08/2022 | 11:21am EDT
2

Independence rate: 67%

15 directors

Gender parity 3 nationalities

Board of directors

9 meetings in 2021 99% attendance

27 committees meetings

Chairman

Chief Executive officer

Senior Environment Lead Director

Audit committee

Nomination &

Ethics & ESG committee

Safety and security

Remuneration committee

committee

Independence rate 80%

Independence rate 100%

Independence rate 83%

Independence rate 67%

8 meetings

5 meetings

4 meetings

10 meetings

100% attendance

100% attendance

100% attendance

97% attendance

Colette Lewiner*

Pierrette Rey*

Patricia Hewitt*

Jean Pierre Trotignon*

+ 4 members

+ 4 members

+ 5 members

+ 7 members

* independent director

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Getlink SE published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 15:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GETLINK SE
Financials
Sales 2022 1 063 M 1 160 M 1 160 M
Net income 2022 67,8 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
Net Debt 2022 4 687 M 5 111 M 5 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 132x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 8 797 M 9 592 M 9 592 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
EV / Sales 2023 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 347
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart GETLINK SE
Getlink SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GETLINK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,31 €
Average target price 14,63 €
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yann Leriche Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Michael Schuller Finance Director
Géraldine Périchon Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Gounon Non-Executive Chairman
Claire Piccolin Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETLINK SE11.98%9 592
ATLANTIA SPA16.30%18 125
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED4.26%6 405
ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED22.54%1 943
THAILAND FUTURE FUND7.48%990
USD PARTNERS LP14.74%170