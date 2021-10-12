Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Getlink SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GET   FR0010533075

GETLINK SE

(GET)
  Report
Getlink : Europorte speeds up its international presence and becomes the first French rail freight company to obtain the ERA Unique Safety Certificate, valid in several countries

10/12/2021 | 10:52am EDT
For several years, Europorte France has exported its expertise internationally. Today, the Getlink rail freight subsidiary, which generates more than 30% of turnover from its traction activity thanks to international traffic, particularly to Belgium and Germany, announces that it has obtained the Unique Safety Certificate (CSU) valid in several countries and awarded by the European Union Agency for Railway for a period of 5 years.

Europorte France has become the first French rail freight company to obtain the CSU. This achievement makes it possible to fully integrate the European fourth railway package as well as finalizing the integration of railway safety into the integrated management system, already certified MASE, ECM Wagon, SQAS and ISO 9001.

Thanks to its drivers and locomotives which are authorised on the French, Belgian and German networks, Europorte provides a daily open access service without load breaks for all customers.

Raphaël Doutrebente, Europorte Chairman said: "Safety is our priority. Obtaining the CSU required us to have a flawless record, which was only possible with the full commitment of our teams."

Disclaimer

Getlink SE published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 784 M 904 M 904 M
Net income 2021 -138 M -160 M -160 M
Net Debt 2021 4 632 M 5 344 M 5 344 M
P/E ratio 2021 -53,3x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 7 309 M 8 458 M 8 431 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 3 406
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart GETLINK SE
Duration : Period :
Getlink SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETLINK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,56 €
Average target price 14,05 €
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yann Leriche Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Michael Schuller Finance Director
Géraldine Périchon Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Gounon Non-Executive Chairman
Claire Piccolin Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETLINK SE-4.41%8 458
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.-11.48%38 140
TRANSURBAN GROUP0.95%30 450
ATLANTIA SPA9.31%15 242
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.63%7 432
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-10.03%6 472