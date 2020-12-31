Log in
Getlink : In northern France, first trucks cross new customs border with UK

12/31/2020 | 09:26pm EST
The first trucks leave Eurotunnel's new customs border in Calais following Britain's EU exit

CALAIS, France (Reuters) - Moments after Britain completed its divorce with the European Union, the first trucks hauling goods across the new customs border presented their clearance documents to French agents before loading onto a train to pass through the Eurotunnel.

A barcode on Romanian driver Toma Moise's paperwork was scanned and approved in seconds. "The future, I don't think it will be difficult," he said in broken English before continuing his journey towards Britain.

Cast as the dawn of a newly independent "global Britain", its exit from the world's biggest trading block means the return of customs formalities on the island nation's frontier with Europe for the first time in several decades.

Freight flows through the Eurotunnel's Calais terminal were extremely light in the early hours of the New Year.

British and European businesses have warned of carnage at the border as they learn to navigate a wall of red tape and paperwork that threatens to disrupt the smooth flow of nearly 1 trillion euros in annual trade.

Yann Leriche, chief executive of Getlink which operates the Eurotunnel, told Reuters tweaks to customs procedures might be necessary but that there would be no chaos in the weeks ahead.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 787 M 961 M 961 M
Net income 2020 -98,0 M -120 M -120 M
Net Debt 2020 4 480 M 5 472 M 5 472 M
P/E ratio 2020 -79,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 634 M 9 338 M 9 324 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 3 430
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart GETLINK SE
Duration : Period :
Getlink SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETLINK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,35 €
Last Close Price 14,18 €
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yann Leriche Chief Executive Officer
Jacques Gounon Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schuller Finance Director
Géraldine Périchon Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Trotignon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETLINK SE-8.58%9 526
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%41 943
TRANSURBAN GROUP-8.38%29 035
ATLANTIA SPA-29.22%14 791
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-18.82%6 697
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.44%6 509
