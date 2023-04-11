Advanced search
    GET   FR0010533075

GETLINK SE

(GET)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:44:20 11/04/2023 BST
15.27 EUR   -0.07%
08:37aGetlink : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
03/31Getlink : 2022 Universal Registration Document for Getlink SE
PU
03/15Global markets live: SVB, Credit Suisse, Blackstone, Tesla...
MS
Getlink : Inside Information / Other news releases

04/11/2023 | 08:37am BST
PRESS RELEASE

GET 2023/17

11 April 2023

For release at 7:00 am

Shuttle traffic in March 2023

Mar. 23

Mar. 22

Change

Jan-Mar.

Jan-Mar.

Change

2023

2022

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

117,597

139,283

-16%

321,904

374,868

-14%

Passenger Shuttles

Passenger

135,962

122,319

11%

387,137

294,762

31%

vehicles*

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In March 2023, Le Shuttle Freight transported 117,597 trucks in a context still affected by social unrest in France. Since 1 January, almost 322,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

Le Shuttle transported 135,962 passenger vehicles in March 2023, an increase of 11% compared to March 2022 driven in particular by the highest level of traffic since 2018 for an Easter holiday weekend. With more than 387,000 passenger vehicles transported over the first quarter of the year, Le Shuttle traffic increased by 31% compared to the same period last year.

The publication of the Group's consolidated revenue and traffic figures for the first quarter will be published on Thursday 20 April 2023 before the markets open.

Traffic figures for the month of April will be published on Thursday 11 May 2023 before the markets open.

************************************

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to

cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 481 million people and 99 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low- carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 2 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

Getlink Contacts:

For UK media enquiries contact

For other media enquiries contact

John Keefe on + 44 (0) 1303 284491

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny on +33 (0)6 4601 5286

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

Romain Dufour on +33(0)6 2000 3138

For investor enquiries contact:

Virginie Rousseau on +33 (0)6 7741 0339

Disclaimer

Getlink SE published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
