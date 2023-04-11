Getlink : Inside Information / Other news releases

PRESS RELEASE

11 April 2023

Shuttle traffic in March 2023

Mar. 23 Mar. 22 Change Jan-Mar. Jan-Mar. Change 2023 2022 Truck Shuttles Trucks 117,597 139,283 -16% 321,904 374,868 -14% Passenger Shuttles Passenger 135,962 122,319 11% 387,137 294,762 31% vehicles*

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In March 2023, Le Shuttle Freight transported 117,597 trucks in a context still affected by social unrest in France. Since 1 January, almost 322,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

Le Shuttle transported 135,962 passenger vehicles in March 2023, an increase of 11% compared to March 2022 driven in particular by the highest level of traffic since 2018 for an Easter holiday weekend. With more than 387,000 passenger vehicles transported over the first quarter of the year, Le Shuttle traffic increased by 31% compared to the same period last year.

The publication of the Group's consolidated revenue and traffic figures for the first quarter will be published on Thursday 20 April 2023 before the markets open.

Traffic figures for the month of April will be published on Thursday 11 May 2023 before the markets open.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to