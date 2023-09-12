Getlink : Inside Information / Other news releases
PRESS RELEASE
GET 2023/38
12 September 2023
For release at 7:00 am
Shuttle traffic in August 2023
Aug. 23
Aug. 22
Change
Jan-Aug.
Jan-Aug.
Change
2023
2022
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
90,427
106,930
-15%
812,439
989,475
-18%
Passenger Shuttles
Passenger
305,107
314,378
-3%
1,578,046
1,457,528
8%
vehicles*
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
In August 2023, LeShuttle Freight carried 90,427 trucks. Since 1 January, more than 812,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles against a backdrop of inflation and sluggish British household consumption.
LeShuttle transported 305,107 passenger vehicles in August 2023, slightly down (-3%) compared to August 2022 continuing the trend observed in July. With almost 1.6 million passenger vehicles transported since 1 January, LeShuttle traffic has grown by 8% compared to the same period last year.
Traffic figures for the month of September will be published on Tuesday 10 October 2023 before the markets open.
About Getlink
Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, almost 490 million people and 101 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in
the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low- carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.
https://www.getlinkgroup.com
