Getlink announces that its LeShuttle shuttle service carried 109,836 passenger vehicles in November 2023, up 2% year-on-year, while LeShuttle Freight carried 108,765 trucks, down 11%.
Since January 1, more than two million passenger vehicles and over 1.1 million trucks have been transported through the Channel Tunnel, up 7% and down 17% respectively compared with the first 11 months of 2022.
Getlink: LeShuttle traffic up 2% in November
December 12, 2023 at 02:44 am EST
