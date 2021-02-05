Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Getlink SE    GET   FR0010533075

GETLINK SE

(GET)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/04 11:35:09 am
13.69 EUR   +1.63%
GETLINK : Shuttle Traffic for January 2021
PU
02/04GETLINK S.E. : Shuttle Traffic for January 2021
BU
02/04GETLINK : Launch of Short Straits to Smart Straits
PU
Getlink : Shuttle Traffic for January 2021

02/05/2021 | 02:20am EST
Le Shuttle Freight transported 82,484 trucks in January 2021, a decrease of 37% compared to January 2020, in a declining market. The three factors impacting the market are: the stock piling carried out before a Brexit deal was agreed on 24 December, the adjustments to the new post-Brexit border requirements, as well as the constraints linked to the health crisis with the compulsory requirement to present a negative Covid test, carried out on British soil less than 72 hours previously, which may discourage some drivers.

In January 2021, Le Shuttle transported 46,579 passenger vehicles. The passenger market continues to be strongly impacted by UK and French Government travel restrictions due to the current pandemic.

The Group's 2020 annual results will be published on Thursday 25 February 2021 before the markets open.

Traffic figures for the month of February will be published on Tuesday 9 March 2021 before the markets open.

Disclaimer

Getlink SE published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 07:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 802 M 959 M 959 M
Net income 2020 -97,9 M -117 M -117 M
Net Debt 2020 4 494 M 5 373 M 5 373 M
P/E ratio 2020 -77,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 370 M 8 827 M 8 811 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 430
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart GETLINK SE
Duration : Period :
Getlink SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETLINK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,55 €
Last Close Price 13,69 €
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yann Leriche Chief Executive Officer
Jacques Gounon Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schuller Finance Director
Géraldine Périchon Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Trotignon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETLINK SE-3.46%8 827
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.-8.48%39 223
TRANSURBAN GROUP-2.93%28 266
ATLANTIA SPA4.99%15 196
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED4.38%6 628
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.39%6 245
