UBS has downgraded its recommendation on Getlink shares from 'buy' to 'neutral', with a target price cut from €18 to €17, a new TP that leaves only 9% upside potential for the parent company of Eurotunnel, Eleclink, and Europorte.
Weak market share in trucks persists, with no clear catalyst in sight, the broker says, hicho, losing confidence in a turnaround for shuttles, has reduced its medium-term EBITDA estimates (7% to 9%).
Getlink: UBS downgrades stock
Published on 10/06/2025 at 04:46 am EDT
