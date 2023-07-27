Jacques Gounon

Chairman of the

Getlink Board

Dear shareholders,

Your Group's results for the first half of 2023 demonstrate Macro-economic factors such as inﬂation and the

its ability to adapt and its great progress year on year. rise in energy prices have eﬀects that represent

Revenues reached €934M (+64%) and EBITDA €496M pluses and minuses for our Group:

(+63%). The Group's free cash ﬂow reached €355M. -inﬂation has an impact on the index-linked tranches

Details of these figures, activity by activity, are given below. of the debt, but also results in an increase in revenues;

This leap forward is largely due to the full contribution of - the energy crisis, a direct consequence of the war in Ukraine,

is considerably increasing our traction costs, both for trains

ElecLink, which was only partial last year, with its entering in the Tunnel and for Europorte, but on the other hand is

service on 25 May 2022. Our core business - Eurotunnel - enabling ElecLink to achieve record levels of revenues.

is also performing well, with passenger traﬃc levels up In this complicated environment, we are continuing to

sharply for our Shuttle activity and Eurostar, which is apply the rigorous management discipline that have

almost back to its level before the health crisis. Our made us a success: cost control, targeted investment,

great ﬂexibility enables us to adapt our service oﬀe- quality of service and cash management. After the distri-

ring to the needs of our clients, and to meet this de- bution of €271M in dividends and the repayment of €37M

mand without deteriorating our quality of service. in debt capital2, our cash posi�on at the end of June has

Brexit has resulted in weak British growth reached a record level of €1,294M.

(+0.1%)1, and complex customs formalities, You can also count on the vigilance of our

leading to a reduction in truck traffic on the The results

Short Straits. Our priority is to support hauliers demonstrate its Board. Following the appointment of Mr

and make it easier for them to cross with the Benoît de Ruﬀray and Mrs Marie Lemarié

smart border we have set up. In general, we ability to adapt by your General Mee�ng of 27 April 2023, I

are continuing to invest in order to remove and its great am pleased to welcome Mr Jean Mouton,

border-related constraints as far as possible. who was co-opted on 19 July to replace Mr

This is currently the case with the facili�es progress Carlo Bertazzo, CEO of Atlantia, who has re-

that will enable us to respond to Europe's in- year on year signed. On behalf of the Board, I would like to

troduction of the Entry Exit System. In parti- extend my warmest thanks to Carlo Bertazzo,

cular, it is out of the question for our English who over the years has made a very positive