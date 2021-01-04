Getlink : & You – 4 January 2021

First of all, personally and on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to send you my best wishes for the New Year. I shall not go back in this letter over the year 2020, which has been the subject of many comments on its very special character.
We have come through this difficult year as well as possible and, thanks to your confidence, our share price has held up well, closing the year at -8.58%, in line with the CAC 40 (-7.14%), and better than some of our peers such as: the motorway concessionaires (Vinci, -17.82%) or the airport sector (Groupe ADP, -39.75%), for example.
I would also like to highlight 4 pieces of very positive news for your Group:
• The existence of vaccines against Covid-19which make it possible to envisage the health crisis and travel in a different way.
• The post-Brexit agreement signed between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Eurotunnel was already ready in March 2019 and since then has been working continuously with the two governments to enable them to control the border without slowing down flows. The first few hours showed that everything is going according to plan.
The restoration of the approval of the ElecLink electrical interconnector. This project, scheduled to come into servicemid-2022,should considerably change the Group's profile.
The renovation of the French railway networkwhich should benefit Europorte.
On this basis, I can confirm that we are approaching 2021 with determination. We are committed to continue to make progress in all areas, operational, environmental and financial - with three major priorities: customer satisfaction, team motivation and shareholder returns.
Once again, I wish you an excellent year 2021. Yours faithfully,
Jacques Gounon
Chairman of Getlink
2021 CALENDAR
7 January Eurotunnel Shuttle traffic for December 2020
21 January Revenue and traffic figures for 2020
25 February
2020 annual results
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.