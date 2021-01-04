Getlink : & You – 4 January 2021

Dear Shareholder,

First of all, personally and on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to send you my best wishes for the New Year. I shall not go back in this letter over the year 2020, which has been the subject of many comments on its very special character.

We have come through this difficult year as well as possible and, thanks to your confidence, our share price has held up well, closing the year at -8.58%, in line with the CAC 40 (-7.14%), and better than some of our peers such as: the motorway concessionaires (Vinci, -17.82%) or the airport sector (Groupe ADP, -39.75%), for example.

I would also like to highlight 4 pieces of very positive news for your Group:

• The existence of vaccines against Covid-19which make it possible to envisage the health crisis and travel in a different way.

• The post-Brexit agreement signed between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Eurotunnel was already ready in March 2019 and since then has been working continuously with the two governments to enable them to control the border without slowing down flows. The first few hours showed that everything is going according to plan.