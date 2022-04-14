Getlink : & You – AGM special edition – 14 april 2022

This internaonal crisis is drawing the United Kingdom closer to Europe, which can only be good for us, and the energy crisis linked to Western sancons places us in a beer posion than the ferries, which are dependent on fuel. Not to menon ElecLink, whose ﬁnal tests for connecon to the French and Brish grids are coming to an end, and which will posion itself favourably for the transport of renewable energy.
The General Meeng is a unique opportunity to review the past year, to outline the Group's strategy and, above all, to exchange views with you.
We are coming out of a year 2021 marked by the public health crisis and we have been observing an extremely worrying situaon in Ukraine since 24 February, and the human suﬀering that it causes.
Let us be clear: it is not a queson of us being sasﬁed with the consequences of this geopolical environment but, as I always do, of lucidly analysing the possible reacons and adapng ourselves to them.
2021 was marked mainly by the health crisis and the travel restricons that have had a severe impact on us. Europe has gone some way to alleviate the ﬁnancial impact of the Covid crisis, and we ask the French government not to forget us when this is distributed in the future.
Since the easing of these restricons, traﬃc has picked up strongly. The traﬃc ﬁgures for the ﬁrst three months of 2022 speak for themselves: 374,868 trucks (+23% vs. 1st quarter 2021) and 294,762 passenger vehicles transported (+154%). Eurostar traﬃc is also increasing signiﬁcantly thanks in part to a very proacve relaunch of its oﬀer. It should also be noted that the Directorate-General for compeon of the European Commission (DG COMP) gave its approval on 28 March for the Eurostar-Thalys merger. Thus strengthened, Eurostar should in me be able to expand its services, parcularly to Germany.
The General Meeng on 27 April 2022 is looking to the future. The decision taken by your Board of Directors to double the dividend is part of the convicon that we have the resources to progress.
I would like to pay a warm tribute to Jean-Pierre Trognon and Patricia Hewi, whose mandates are not renewable. You have to have seen the quality of their unfailing commitment and the relevance of their intervenons during all the years in which your Group has prospered,to know to what extent their departures mark a symbolic stage. Fortunately, we are able to submit to your vote two new directors, Lord Rickes and Brune Poirson, whose skills will be indispensable to your Board in connuing to enable the Group to progress.
Among all the resoluons put to the vote, which are classic and recur each year, we are introducing an innovaon with a "Say on Climate" proposal, namely a consultave vote on the environmental policy that we are implemenng.
Most of Getlink's acvies are "green" by nature, whether it be Le Shule, Europorte or ElecLink. Enormous progress has been made over the last 15 years in this area, but we can do more and beer. The various leers to shareholders over the years have highlighted the projects that have completed, but today we want to clearly show that we are a determined driver in the ﬁght against climate change. As other modes of transport seem to be lagging far behind on these issues, we believe that there is a sustainable compeve advantage in our favour.
As all commentators say, we are at a pping point in many areas. I can assure you that your Board of Directors is analysing and acng with the intenon of taking advantage of all these changes.
With your support, I commit to that and look forward to our forthcoming discussions at our General Meeng.
Yours faithfully,
Jacques Gounon Chairman of Getlink
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF GETLINK SE
PLEASE NOTE
General meeng is currently planned with shareholders being present in person
In view of the current public health context, the General Meeng will be held in person, on 27 April 2022 at 10 a.m. (CET), at Cité des Echanges, 40 rue Eugène Jacquet, 59700 Marcq-en-Baroeul (Lille), France.
If the Covid-19 situaon deteriorates, the Company may have to modify the means of taking part in the General Meeng. You are therefore invited to regularly consult the page dedicated to the 2022 General Meeng on the Company's website www.getlinkgroup.com, which may be updated to specify the ﬁnal arrangements for taking part in this General Meeng in the light of health, regulatory and/or legal requirements.
Getlink has taken all measures to facilitate remote vong: online vong on the secure vong plaorm Votaccess, or postal vong or proxy. In addion, the General Meeng will be broadcast on the Company's website on the
2022 General Meeng page.
As part of the relaonship between the Company and its shareholders, Getlink strongly encourages them to send all their requests and documents electronically to ag2022@getlinkgroup.com and recommends that they regularly consult its website: www.getlinkgroup.com
On the agenda of the General Meeng
In addion to recurring items such as the approval of accounts and powers for the formalies, a vote is proposed on the following maers:
• The renewal of the terms of oﬃce of Jacques Gounon, Corinne Bach, Bertrand Badré, Carlo Bertazzo and Elisabea De Bernardi di Valserra as directors for four years and of Perree Rey as a director for an exceponal period of one year (resoluons 6 to 11);
• The nominaon as Directors of the Board, of Lord Rickes, replacing Patricia Hewi whose term of oﬃce expires and Brune Poirson, replacing Jean-Pierre Trognon whose term of oﬃce also expires (resoluons 12 and 13);
• The approval of the remuneraon of execuve oﬃcers and Directors for 2021 (resoluons 14 to 16), of the remuneraon policy for execuves oﬃcers (resoluon 17) and that, in parcular, of the Chief Execuve Oﬃcer and of the Chairman of the Board of Directors for 2022 (resoluons 18 and 19);
• The share ownership plan for employees and senior execuves, with a collecve plan granng free ordinary shares to each employee of the Group, excluding senior execuves (resoluon 20) and the allocaon of shares, subject to performance condion over 3 years (share, ﬁnancial, climate and CSR performances for 2024), for the beneﬁt of execuve oﬃcers and senior execuves (resoluon 21);
GENERAL MEETING: PRACTICAL INFORMATION
The Noce of Meeng and personalised vong form have been sent to registered shareholders.
Getlink strongly encourages you to vote online via the Votaccess web plaorm, made available by Getlink, which has been open since 6 April 2022 at 9 a.m. (CET). In order to avoid any potenal risk of the website being overloaded, it is recommended not to wait unl the deadline of 26 April 2021 at 3 p.m. (CET) to log on to the site www.sharinbox.societegenerale.com and follow the procedure shown opposite. However, you may also vote on the resoluons by aending the Meeng in person aﬅer having requested an admission card or you may appoint the Chairman of the Meeng as your proxy or give a proxy to a third party by returning the completed form to Société Générale Securies Services in the prepaid envelope provided as soon as possible to ensure it is received by the deadline of 25 April.
If you are a bearer shareholder, we remind you that banks have a legal obligaon to make available to shareholders on request all documents relang to the General Meeng. You may also log on to the internet portal of your securies account holder in order to access the Votaccess website (see detailed process opposite).
For more informaon, please regularly consult the 2022 General Meeng website page and refer to the Noce of Meeng.
PRACTICAL INFORMATION
FOR THE 2022 AGM
• Wednesday 27 April 2022 at 10 a.m. (CET)
• La Cité des Échanges 40 rue Eugène Jacquet 59700 - Marcq-en-Baroeul (Lille) France
• Registraon for shareholders starts at 9 a.m. (CET)
• Free parking available (800 places)
• Shule bus between the Croisé Laroche Tram staon and Cité des Échanges, before and at the end of the meeng: map and metables of the Tram network.
Key dates to cast your vote at the General Meeng
25 April 2022 : deadline for receipt of the vong forms by Société Générale Securies Services
26 April 2022 at 3 p.m. (CET): deadline for vong by internet on Votaccess
Getlink recommends that its shareholders vote online on Votaccess, a secure, 100% conﬁdenal, fast and easy-to-use plaorm. This paperless service contributes to our corporate social responsibility acon: online vong is also an ecological gesture!
Registered shareholders can access the service at www.sharinbox.societegenerale.com by using their access code and password, then clicking on the name of the meeng in the "Current operaons" box and following the instrucons on the screen.
Getlink has taken all measures to make it possible for its shareholders to parcipate in the Meeng by watching a webcast on the 2022 General Meeng page of the website www.getlinkgroup.com. Informaon on how to access the webcast will be updated on that page.
GETLINK'S GOVERNANCE
Responsible governance in line with the challenges of tomorrow
Getlink's governance is adapted to the speciﬁc needs of the business, its binaonal nature and its regulated environment, and forms part of a constant improvement process in accordance with the Afep/Medef Code to serve the overall vision of the Company's development. It is based on a separaon of execuve responsibilies, a renewed senior management and a responsible, expert, internaonal, diversiﬁed and renewed Board of Directors.
Acvity of the Board of Directors in 2021
At 23 February 2022, it was composed of 15 members, including 3 directors represenng the employees. The Board of Directors is organised into 4 commiees with complementary experse: the Audit Commiee, the Nominaon and Remuneraon Commiee, the Ethics and CSR Commiee and the Safety and Security Commiee.
A commied and hard-working Board in 2021
36
Board and Commiee meengs
Aendance rate
Board Commiees chaired by female
Directors
Composion following the 2022 General Meeng
Female representaon
Internaonal representaon
Independance rate
Average length of term
A high quality and long-term shareholding*
Capital breakdown
26%
United Kingdom
Ireland
21%
France
16%
Italy
15%
United States of America
22%
Other countries
90%
Institutional investors
5%
Individual shareholders
3%
Non-identified
2%
Treasury shares
* Source: esmaon based on the January 2022 bearer idenﬁcaon analysis (TPI) covering holders of 1,000 or more shares on the registers of Société Générale Securies Services and Computershare.
Dividend
In 2022, given the impact of the public health crisis but conﬁdent in its long-term prospects, the Group conﬁrms its commitment to shareholder returns and proposes to vote at the General Meeng (resoluon 2) a dividend of €0.10 per share for the 2021 ﬁnancial year. This dividend represents a maximum total distribuon of €55M for the 2021 ﬁnancial year to be paid in 2022, and more than €1Bn in dividends distributed to shareholders since 2008.
The dividend will be detached from the ordinary share on Euronext Paris on 30 May and will be payable on 3 June 2022 on posions closed on 31 May.
Market capitalisaon (at 11 April 2022)
Share performance
(1er January 2018 to 11 April 2022)
