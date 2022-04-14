Getlink : & You – AGM special edition – 14 april 2022

Dear shareholder,

This internaonal crisis is drawing the United Kingdom closer to Europe, which can only be good for us, and the energy crisis linked to Western sancons places us in a beer posion than the ferries, which are dependent on fuel. Not to menon ElecLink, whose ﬁnal tests for connecon to the French and Brish grids are coming to an end, and which will posion itself favourably for the transport of renewable energy.

The General Meeng is a unique opportunity to review the past year, to outline the Group's strategy and, above all, to exchange views with you.

We are coming out of a year 2021 marked by the public health crisis and we have been observing an extremely worrying situaon in Ukraine since 24 February, and the human suﬀering that it causes.

Let us be clear: it is not a queson of us being sasﬁed with the consequences of this geopolical environment but, as I always do, of lucidly analysing the possible reacons and adapng ourselves to them.

2021 was marked mainly by the health crisis and the travel restricons that have had a severe impact on us. Europe has gone some way to alleviate the ﬁnancial impact of the Covid crisis, and we ask the French government not to forget us when this is distributed in the future.

Since the easing of these restricons, traﬃc has picked up strongly. The traﬃc ﬁgures for the ﬁrst three months of 2022 speak for themselves: 374,868 trucks (+23% vs. 1st quarter 2021) and 294,762 passenger vehicles transported (+154%). Eurostar traﬃc is also increasing signiﬁcantly thanks in part to a very proacve relaunch of its oﬀer. It should also be noted that the Directorate-General for compeon of the European Commission (DG COMP) gave its approval on 28 March for the Eurostar-Thalys merger. Thus strengthened, Eurostar should in me be able to expand its services, parcularly to Germany.

The General Meeng on 27 April 2022 is looking to the future. The decision taken by your Board of Directors to double the dividend is part of the convicon that we have the resources to progress.

I would like to pay a warm tribute to Jean-Pierre Trognon and Patricia Hewi, whose mandates are not renewable. You have to have seen the quality of their unfailing commitment and the relevance of their intervenons during all the years in which your Group has prospered,to know to what extent their departures mark a symbolic stage. Fortunately, we are able to submit to your vote two new directors, Lord Rickes and Brune Poirson, whose skills will be indispensable to your Board in connuing to enable the Group to progress.

Among all the resoluons put to the vote, which are classic and recur each year, we are introducing an innovaon with a "Say on Climate" proposal, namely a consultave vote on the environmental policy that we are implemenng.

Most of Getlink's acvies are "green" by nature, whether it be Le Shule, Europorte or ElecLink. Enormous progress has been made over the last 15 years in this area, but we can do more and beer. The various leers to shareholders over the years have highlighted the projects that have completed, but today we want to clearly show that we are a determined driver in the ﬁght against climate change. As other modes of transport seem to be lagging far behind on these issues, we believe that there is a sustainable compeve advantage in our favour.

As all commentators say, we are at a pping point in many areas. I can assure you that your Board of Directors is analysing and acng with the intenon of taking advantage of all these changes.

With your support, I commit to that and look forward to our forthcoming discussions at our General Meeng.

Yours faithfully,

Jacques Gounon Chairman of Getlink

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF GETLINK SE

PLEASE NOTE

General meeng is currently planned with shareholders being present in person

In view of the current public health context, the General Meeng will be held in person, on 27 April 2022 at 10 a.m. (CET), at Cité des Echanges, 40 rue Eugène Jacquet, 59700 Marcq-en-Baroeul (Lille), France.

If the Covid-19 situaon deteriorates, the Company may have to modify the means of taking part in the General Meeng. You are therefore invited to regularly consult the page dedicated to the 2022 General Meeng on the Company's website www.getlinkgroup.com, which may be updated to specify the ﬁnal arrangements for taking part in this General Meeng in the light of health, regulatory and/or legal requirements.

Getlink has taken all measures to facilitate remote vong: online vong on the secure vong plaorm Votaccess, or postal vong or proxy. In addion, the General Meeng will be broadcast on the Company's website on the

2022 General Meeng page.

As part of the relaonship between the Company and its shareholders, Getlink strongly encourages them to send all their requests and documents electronically to ag2022@getlinkgroup.com and recommends that they regularly consult its website: www.getlinkgroup.com

On the agenda of the General Meeng

In addion to recurring items such as the approval of accounts and powers for the formalies, a vote is proposed on the following maers:

• The distribuon of a dividend to shareholders (resoluon 2);

• The autorisaon to allow the Company to buy back and trade in its own shares (resoluon 4);

• The renewal of the terms of oﬃce of Jacques Gounon, Corinne Bach, Bertrand Badré, Carlo Bertazzo and Elisabea De Bernardi di Valserra as directors for four years and of Perree Rey as a director for an exceponal period of one year (resoluons 6 to 11);

• The nominaon as Directors of the Board, of Lord Rickes, replacing Patricia Hewi whose term of oﬃce expires and Brune Poirson, replacing Jean-Pierre Trognon whose term of oﬃce also expires (resoluons 12 and 13);

• The approval of the remuneraon of execuve oﬃcers and Directors for 2021 (resoluons 14 to 16), of the remuneraon policy for execuves oﬃcers (resoluon 17) and that, in parcular, of the Chief Execuve Oﬃcer and of the Chairman of the Board of Directors for 2022 (resoluons 18 and 19);

• The share ownership plan for employees and senior execuves, with a collecve plan granng free ordinary shares to each employee of the Group, excluding senior execuves (resoluon 20) and the allocaon of shares, subject to performance condion over 3 years (share, ﬁnancial, climate and CSR performances for 2024), for the beneﬁt of execuve oﬃcers and senior execuves (resoluon 21);

• The capital reducon by cancelling treasury shares (resoluon 22);

• The deleon of obsolete text from the arcles of associaon (resoluon 24);

• The advisory vote on the Group's climate trajectory (Say on Climate)

(resoluon 26).

GENERAL MEETING: PRACTICAL INFORMATION

The Noce of Meeng and personalised vong form have been sent to registered shareholders.

Getlink strongly encourages you to vote online via the Votaccess web plaorm, made available by Getlink, which has been open since 6 April 2022 at 9 a.m. (CET). In order to avoid any potenal risk of the website being overloaded, it is recommended not to wait unl the deadline of 26 April 2021 at 3 p.m. (CET) to log on to the site www.sharinbox.societegenerale.com and follow the procedure shown opposite. However, you may also vote on the resoluons by aending the Meeng in person aﬅer having requested an admission card or you may appoint the Chairman of the Meeng as your proxy or give a proxy to a third party by returning the completed form to Société Générale Securies Services in the prepaid envelope provided as soon as possible to ensure it is received by the deadline of 25 April.

If you are a bearer shareholder, we remind you that banks have a legal obligaon to make available to shareholders on request all documents relang to the General Meeng. You may also log on to the internet portal of your securies account holder in order to access the Votaccess website (see detailed process opposite).

For more informaon, please regularly consult the 2022 General Meeng website page and refer to the Noce of Meeng.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION FOR THE 2022 AGM • Wednesday 27 April 2022 at 10 a.m. (CET)

• La Cité des Échanges 40 rue Eugène Jacquet 59700 - Marcq-en-Baroeul (Lille) France

• Registraon for shareholders starts at 9 a.m. (CET)

• Free parking available (800 places)

• Shule bus between the Croisé Laroche Tram staon and Cité des Échanges, before and at the end of the meeng: map and metables of the Tram network.

Key dates to cast your vote at the General Meeng

25 April 2022 : deadline for receipt of the vong forms by Société Générale Securies Services

26 April 2022 at 3 p.m. (CET): deadline for vong by internet on Votaccess

Getlink recommends that its shareholders vote online on Votaccess, a secure, 100% conﬁdenal, fast and easy-to-use plaorm. This paperless service contributes to our corporate social responsibility acon: online vong is also an ecological gesture!

Registered shareholders can access the service at www.sharinbox.societegenerale.com by using their access code and password, then clicking on the name of the meeng in the "Current operaons" box and following the instrucons on the screen.

• Bearer shareholders can log on with their usual access codes to the internet portal of their securies account holder to access the Votaccess site and then follow the on- screen procedure.

Getlink has taken all measures to make it possible for its shareholders to parcipate in the Meeng by watching a webcast on the 2022 General Meeng page of the website www.getlinkgroup.com. Informaon on how to access the webcast will be updated on that page.

GETLINK'S GOVERNANCE

Responsible governance in line with the challenges of tomorrow

Getlink's governance is adapted to the speciﬁc needs of the business, its binaonal nature and its regulated environment, and forms part of a constant improvement process in accordance with the Afep/Medef Code to serve the overall vision of the Company's development. It is based on a separaon of execuve responsibilies, a renewed senior management and a responsible, expert, internaonal, diversiﬁed and renewed Board of Directors.

Acvity of the Board of Directors in 2021

At 23 February 2022, it was composed of 15 members, including 3 directors represenng the employees. The Board of Directors is organised into 4 commiees with complementary experse: the Audit Commiee, the Nominaon and Remuneraon Commiee, the Ethics and CSR Commiee and the Safety and Security Commiee.

A commied and hard-working Board in 2021

> 99%

36

Board and Commiee meengs

Aendance rate

3

Board Commiees chaired by female

Directors

Composion following the 2022 General Meeng

50%

Female representaon

42%

Internaonal representaon

67%

Independance rate

5 years

Average length of term

A high quality and long-term shareholding*

Capital breakdown

26%

United Kingdom

Ireland

21%

France

16%

Italy

15%

United States of America

22%

Other countries

90%

Institutional investors

5%

Individual shareholders

3%

Non-identified

2%

Treasury shares

* Source: esmaon based on the January 2022 bearer idenﬁcaon analysis (TPI) covering holders of 1,000 or more shares on the registers of Société Générale Securies Services and Computershare.

Dividend

In 2022, given the impact of the public health crisis but conﬁdent in its long-term prospects, the Group conﬁrms its commitment to shareholder returns and proposes to vote at the General Meeng (resoluon 2) a dividend of €0.10 per share for the 2021 ﬁnancial year. This dividend represents a maximum total distribuon of €55M for the 2021 ﬁnancial year to be paid in 2022, and more than €1Bn in dividends distributed to shareholders since 2008.

The dividend will be detached from the ordinary share on Euronext Paris on 30 May and will be payable on 3 June 2022 on posions closed on 31 May.

Getlink SE • European company with a capital of €220 000 011,42 • 3, rue La Boétie 75008 Paris - France. Design & Production • Shareholders Communications for Getlink SE • Photo credits: Getlink.

2019

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2020

2021

• €9.2Bn Market capitalisaon (at 11 April 2022) • GET share listed on Euronext Paris • +65% Share performance (1er January 2018 to 11 April 2022) • GPR Getlink Index: Aena SME SA, Aéroports de Paris, Atlana S.p.A., DFDS A/S, Eiﬀage SA, Electricité de France SA, Engie, Ferrovial SA, Firstgroup PLC, Flughafen AG, Fraport AG, Naonal Grid PLC, Stagecoach Group PLC, Vinci SA.

Wrien quesons to be sent by email, prior to the General Meeng, no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the General Meeng, i.e. 21 April 2022 to PresidentGET@getlinkgroup.com, accompanied by a cerﬁcate of account registraon.

Société Générale Securies Services- Service Assemblées 32 rue du Champ-de-Tir, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 03, France

Shareholder Relaons Centre - Getlink SE

PO Box 302, Folkestone, Kent, CT19 4QZ, UK or by phone: 0845 600 6634

Informaon requests relang to the condions and ways of taking part in this General Meeng to ag2022@getlinkgroup.com

Getlink's contact details dedicated to the 2022 General Meeng