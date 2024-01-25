Getlink reports sales of nearly 1.83 billion euros for 2023, a historic high and up 14% at constant exchange rates, and reiterates its confidence in its ability to exceed annual EBITDA of 910 million.

The transport infrastructure group highlights the full-year contribution of ElecLink (commissioning in May 2022), with sales generated of 558 million euros, in a still buoyant electricity market.

In addition, its Eurotunnel division saw its sales increase by 8% to 1.12 billion euros, boosted in particular by the performance of the rail network (+26%), while Europorte saw its sales rise by 9% to 150 million euros.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.