Getlink: more than 11.5 TWh transported in two years

On the occasion of ElecLink's second anniversary, Getlink reports that its electricity interconnector under the English Channel has transported more than 11.5 TWh of electricity since May 25, 2022, with an availability rate in excess of 96%.



With a capacity representing the electricity consumption of a city like Lyon or Birmingham, ElecLink has increased exchange capacity between France and the UK by a third and helped to balance energy needs between the two countries.



ElecLink has an exceptionally low environmental impact, thanks to the use of the existing Fixed Link infrastructure, with two cables running inside the Channel Tunnel and no interaction with the marine ecosystem', Getlink also stresses.



