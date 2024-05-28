Getlink: more than 11.5 TWh transported in two years
With a capacity representing the electricity consumption of a city like Lyon or Birmingham, ElecLink has increased exchange capacity between France and the UK by a third and helped to balance energy needs between the two countries.
ElecLink has an exceptionally low environmental impact, thanks to the use of the existing Fixed Link infrastructure, with two cables running inside the Channel Tunnel and no interaction with the marine ecosystem', Getlink also stresses.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction