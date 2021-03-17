Getlink : Eurotunnel Offers Its Customers a Customs Transit Solution Fluid, Secure And 24/24

Actively working with our clients, strengthening our leadership in the cross-Channel market

Eurotunnel has today announced a new customer offer: a web-portal customs transit solution, SGS TransitNet. Developed by SGS, the world leader in inspection, controls, and certification, it is aimed at customers who wish to move their goods under Common Transit customs procedures and carry out their customs clearance operations away from the border.

The SGS TransitNet solution allows shippers and carriers to issue a transit declaration via a web interface on all European customs platforms. SGS TransitNet is multilingual, secure and the service is available 24/7. Customs clearance operations can be carried out at a customs office closer to the goods’ destination: Paris, London, or Birmingham, instead of Dover or Calais. By moving away from border points where flows are concentrated, there is a reduction in customs clearance and control times.

SGS TransitNet is aimed at the 180,000 companies in Great Britain who import and export with European countries, representing nearly 150 million customs declarations. Products with a high commercial value (luxury goods, wines, spirits, etc.) which are subject to a higher customs guarantee, are also covered by SGS TransitNet which includes in its customer offer a customs guarantee (€50M for France).

Christian Dufermont, Freight Commercial Director, said: “This web-based transit solution is another offer to our customers in clearing their goods and to ensure them efficient passage at the border for customs clearance operations and controls.”

Mary Senigou, SGS France, added: “We created this solution to facilitate the flow of goods for importers and exporters located in the United Kingdom. We are delighted that it is being rolled out to Eurotunnel customers. We hope that this will save them precious time and help them to avoid completing complex, time-consuming and expensive customs formalities.”

