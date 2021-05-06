Log in
    GET   FR0010533075

GETLINK SE

(GET)
Getlink : Shuttle Traffic for April 2021

05/06/2021
In April 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 113,089 trucks, an increase of 42% compared to April 2020.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 37,111 passenger vehicles. Despite the positive comparison with the traffic levels observed during the first lockdowns in spring 2020, the passenger market continues to be severely impacted by the UK and French government travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

May traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 08 June 2021 before the markets open.

Disclaimer

Getlink SE published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 05:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
