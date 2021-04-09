Log in
Getlink : Shuttle Traffic for March 2021

04/09/2021
In March 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 122,832 trucks, a decrease of 2% compared to March 2020, in a market still marked by the adjustments to new post-Brexit administrative rules, but with a trend towards normalisation.

In March 2021, Le Shuttle transported 38,201 passenger vehicles. The passenger market remains severely impacted by the travel restrictions put in place by the British and French governments due to the pandemic.

April traffic figures will be published on Thursday 06 May 2021 before the markets open.

Disclaimer

Getlink SE published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
