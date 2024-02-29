Getlink: net income up 30% for the year
The infrastructure group's sales rose by 14% to 1.83 billion euros, boosted by the full-year contribution of ElecLink, while its Eurotunnel and Europorte divisions achieved growth of 8% and 9% respectively.
A dividend of 0.55 euros per share, up 10%, will be proposed to the AGM on May 7. For 2024, Getlink has set an EBITDA target of between 780 and 830 million euros, 'in a context of very intense competition in cross-Channel transport'.
