Getlink reports a 30% increase in net income to 326 million euros and an 11% increase in EBITDA to 979 million euros for the year ended 2023, after a 156 million provision for the future sharing of ElecLink profits.

The infrastructure group's sales rose by 14% to 1.83 billion euros, boosted by the full-year contribution of ElecLink, while its Eurotunnel and Europorte divisions achieved growth of 8% and 9% respectively.

A dividend of 0.55 euros per share, up 10%, will be proposed to the AGM on May 7. For 2024, Getlink has set an EBITDA target of between 780 and 830 million euros, 'in a context of very intense competition in cross-Channel transport'.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.