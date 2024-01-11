Getlink: shuttle traffic penalized by December 21
The latter also penalized LeShuttle, which carried 186,979 passenger vehicles (cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, motorhomes and coaches), down 4% on December 2022.
For the full year 2023, LeShuttle Freight carried 1.2 million trucks, down 17% due to the UK economy, while LeShuttle shuttle traffic increased by 6% to 2.25 million passenger vehicles carried.
