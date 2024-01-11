Getlink announced that in December 2023, its LeShuttle Freight shuttle service carried 90,780 trucks, down 15% on the same month last year, mainly due to an interruption in operations on December 21.

The latter also penalized LeShuttle, which carried 186,979 passenger vehicles (cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, motorhomes and coaches), down 4% on December 2022.

For the full year 2023, LeShuttle Freight carried 1.2 million trucks, down 17% due to the UK economy, while LeShuttle shuttle traffic increased by 6% to 2.25 million passenger vehicles carried.

