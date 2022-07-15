Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S A : - Appraisal Report

I. Executive Summary (3/6)

Report Summary

Getnet was valued using the following methods: Discounted Cash Flow, Weighted Average Price of the Listing of the Company Shares and Shareholders' Equity Per Share, the results are presented below:

UNIT- Calculation of value per unit (BRL per unit)

DCF - Unit (GETT11) 4.24 4.66

Shareholders' Equity 2.95

Unit (GETT 11) - VWAP 05/20/2022 to 07/14/2022 4.45

Unit (GETT 11) - VWAP 10/18/2021 to 05/19/2022 4.38

Note 1: The weighted average of the units of 9 months before the material fact was considered, once Getnet initial public offering occurred on October 18, 2021

Note 2: Considering the number of 1,866,722 shares, according to the Financial Statement reviewed by independent auditors - 1st quarter of 2022.