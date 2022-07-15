Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S A : - Appraisal Report
07/15/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
Getnet Adquirência e
Serviços para Meios
de Pagamento S.A. - Instituição de Pagamento
Economic-financial appraisal report related to
Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituição de Pagamento
ADVISORY
July 15th , 2022
Content
I. Executive Summary
3
II. Information About the Appraiser
10
III. Company Information
15
IV. Market Information
23
V. Methodologies Used For Evaluation Purposes
28
VI. Volume Weighted Average Price
30
VII. Shareholders Equity Per Share
34
VIII. Economic Value of the Company
36
IX. Conclusion
42
Appendix
1. Appendix I - Glossary
46
2. Appendix II - Discount Rate
48
3. Appendix III - Important Notes
51
I. Executive Summary (1/6)
Introduction (Source: Client)
Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituição de Pagamento ("Getnet", "Client", "Company" or "Management") is a payment and management company, which was founded in 2003, headquartered in Brazil.
The shareholding structure of the Company is: PagoNxt Merchant Solutions S.L. ("PagoNxt") (89.88% of the shares), Banco Santander S.A. (0.04% of the shares) and other minority shareholders (10.09% of the shares). The Getnet ticker registered in B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") is GETT3, GETT4 and GETT11.
As described in the material fact published on May 19, 2022 and according with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Lei das Sociedades por Ações"), and in CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, as amended ("Resolução CVM 44"), PagoNxt presented a proposal for a public offer for the acquisition of common shares, preferred shares and Units ("OPA") issued by the Company, as the offeror, for the purpose of delisting Getnet on the CVM ("Transaction") for trading shares on the market as an issuer of category "A" securities, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 80, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("Resolução CVM 80") ("Cancelamento de Registro"), with the consequent cancellation of the Issuer's listing in the traditional segment of B3.
Thus, Getnet hired KPMG to meet the requirements of the Transaction pursuant to article 9 and Appedix C of "Resolução CVM 85", as it is necessary to execute this independentevaluation report of Getnet for the purpose of an OPA for delisting, with payment in cash, to be proposed by PagoNxt to shareholders holding securities issued by the Company, outstanding in the market. The costs of preparing this Report will be supported by PagoNxt.
Sources of information
Were used the audited consolidated financial statements of the Companies and subsidiaries, as of March 31st, 2022 and Getnet management reports.
The work also took into account information obtained with interviews with the management, and financial information provided by the Client in written or verbal form.
In addition, public Market Information were used, in order to analyze the assumptions used in the evaluation.
KPMG analyzed the public information available, the information provided by the Company and used at this work, recognizing them to be consistent.
Subsequent Events
We emphasize that this Report is based on the position of the consolidated balance sheet of the Companies as of March 31st, 2022. Any relevant facts that may have occurred after the reporting date which have not been brought to our attention up to the date of the issuance of this Report may change the estimated value for the Company in this Report.
This Report is a free translation into English (requested by the Client) of the report issued in Brazilian Portuguese. If there are any discrepancies or differences between the versions, the version in
According to appendix C of CVM nº 85/22, the Company's fair value must be determined individually or in combination, by the following criteria: (i) weighted average price quoted by the Company's shares on the stock exchange; (ii) Shareholder´s equity book value; and (iii) the Economic Value of the Company, estimated using the discounted cash flow methodology.
To obtain the Company's value, the discounted cash flow was considered the most appropriate methodology based on the following considerations:
Getnet is an operational company;
The discounted cash flow methodology considers the perspective of future profitability through the Company's business plan, as provided by the Company's Management, Getnet's future profitability, and the consequent cash generation for its shareholders; and
The value obtained by this method also considers the valuation of Getnet's intangible assets, implicitly;
The discount rate was projected according to the WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital) methodology. The value of the discount rate, in nominal and annual terms, is 11.95%.
This Report is a free translation into English (requested by the Client) of the report issued in Brazilian Portuguese. If there are any discrepancies or differences between the versions, the version in
Getnet was valued using the following methods: Discounted Cash Flow, Weighted Average Price of the Listing of the Company Shares and Shareholders' Equity Per Share, the results are presented below:
UNIT- Calculation of value per unit (BRL per unit)
DCF - Unit (GETT11)
4.24
4.66
Shareholders' Equity
2.95
Unit (GETT 11) - VWAP 05/20/2022 to 07/14/2022
4.45
Unit (GETT 11) - VWAP 10/18/2021 to 05/19/2022
4.38
Note 1: The weighted average of the units of 9 months before the material fact was considered, once Getnet initial public offering occurred on October 18, 2021
Note 2: Considering the number of 1,866,722 shares, according to the Financial Statement reviewed by independent auditors - 1st quarter of 2022.
This Report is a free translation into English (requested by the Client) of the report issued in Brazilian Portuguese. If there are any discrepancies or differences between the versions, the version in
Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento SA published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 00:13:07 UTC.