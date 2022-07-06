Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GETT3   BRGETTACNOR4

GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A.

(GETT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
2.210 BRL   -0.45%
05:44pGETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S A : Bookkeeper Voting Map
06/20GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A.(BOVESPA : GETT11) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
06/01GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S A : Call Notice - Getnet EGM
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S A : Bookkeeper Voting Map

07/06/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A. -

INSTITUIÇÃO DE PAGAMENTO

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry No. 10.440.482/0001-54

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

In compliance with the Resolution CVM no. 81/2022, we present the Synthetic Voting Map consolidating the voting instructions received from the Bookkeeper, with the identification of the approvals, rejections and abstentions received by each item of the remote voting ballot, referring to the matter to be submitted to the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held, jointly, on July 8th, 2022, at 2 P.M (BRT).

The Company informs that did not receive, directly, voting instructions by remote voting ballots, so the information set forth below represents solely the voting instructions received from the Bookkeeper.

Class of Shares and total number

of Votes for each Resolution

Item

Resolution - EGM

Votes

Common (ON)

Preferred

(PN)

APPROVE, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 6 of

Approval

6,745,235

0

the Company's Bylaws: a) the termination of

Getnet's registration as a publicly-held company

(Class

A)

with the Brazilian

Securities and

Reject

0

0

Exchange Commission ("CVM"); and b) the

termination of Getnet's registration with the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC");

both items (a) and (b) conditioned toon the

conclusion and settlement, respectively, of a public

1

delisting tender offer in Brazil

(the "Brazilian

Offer") and a public delisting tender offer in the

United States of America (the "U.S. Offer" and,

together with the Brazilian Offer, the "Offers") by

Abstain

0

0

the Company's controlling shareholder, PagoNxt

Merchant Solutions S.L., a company incorporated

and existing under the laws of Spain, with its

registered office at Ciudad Grupo Santander,

Avenida de Cantabria s/n, 28660 Boadilla del

Monte, Madrid, Spain ("Pagonxt Merchant

SolutionsPagoNxt");

2

If the previous matter is approved, to authorize and

Approval

6,745,235

0

ratify

all

the acts of the Company's managers

Reject

0

0

Classificação da Informação: Restrito

necessary for the effectiveness of the resolutions

proposed and approved by the Company's

Abstain

0

0

shareholders.

Luciano Decourt Ferrari

Investor Relations Vice-President

GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A.

Classificação da Informação: Restrito

Disclaimer

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento SA published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 21:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 638 M 484 M 484 M
Net income 2022 492 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
Net Debt 2022 1 572 M 289 M 289 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,06x
Yield 2022 9,01%
Capitalization 4 089 M 751 M 751 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 100%
Chart GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,22 BRL
Average target price 3,95 BRL
Spread / Average Target 77,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cassio Schmitt Chief Executive Officer
André Parize Moraes Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Rey de Vicente Chairman
Ricardo Roquette da Silva Chief Technology Officer
Fabrício Santos Moreira Chaves Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A.15.63%758
FISERV, INC.-10.80%60 832
BLOCK, INC.-58.68%39 062
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-17.27%31 485
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.54%16 526
NEXI S.P.A-44.72%10 390