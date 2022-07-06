Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S A : Bookkeeper Voting Map

GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A. -

INSTITUIÇÃO DE PAGAMENTO

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry No. 10.440.482/0001-54

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

In compliance with the Resolution CVM no. 81/2022, we present the Synthetic Voting Map consolidating the voting instructions received from the Bookkeeper, with the identification of the approvals, rejections and abstentions received by each item of the remote voting ballot, referring to the matter to be submitted to the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held, jointly, on July 8th, 2022, at 2 P.M (BRT).

The Company informs that did not receive, directly, voting instructions by remote voting ballots, so the information set forth below represents solely the voting instructions received from the Bookkeeper.

Class of Shares and total number of Votes for each Resolution Item Resolution - EGM Votes Common (ON) Preferred (PN) APPROVE, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 6 of Approval 6,745,235 0 the Company's Bylaws: a) the termination of Getnet's registration as a publicly-held company (Class A) with the Brazilian Securities and Reject 0 0 Exchange Commission ("CVM"); and b) the termination of Getnet's registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); both items (a) and (b) conditioned toon the conclusion and settlement, respectively, of a public 1 delisting tender offer in Brazil (the "Brazilian Offer") and a public delisting tender offer in the United States of America (the "U.S. Offer" and, together with the Brazilian Offer, the "Offers") by Abstain 0 0 the Company's controlling shareholder, PagoNxt Merchant Solutions S.L., a company incorporated and existing under the laws of Spain, with its registered office at Ciudad Grupo Santander, Avenida de Cantabria s/n, 28660 Boadilla del Monte, Madrid, Spain ("Pagonxt Merchant SolutionsPagoNxt"); 2 If the previous matter is approved, to authorize and Approval 6,745,235 0 ratify all the acts of the Company's managers Reject 0 0

Classificação da Informação: Restrito