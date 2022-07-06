Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S A : Bookkeeper Voting Map

In compliance with the Resolution CVM no. 81/2022, we present the Synthetic Voting Map consolidating the voting instructions received from the Bookkeeper, with the identification of the approvals, rejections and abstentions received by each item of the remote voting ballot, referring to the matter to be submitted to the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held, jointly, on July 8th, 2022, at 2 P.M (BRT).
The Company informs that did not receive, directly, voting instructions by remote voting ballots, so the information set forth below represents solely the voting instructions received from the Bookkeeper.
Class of Shares and total number
of Votes for each Resolution
Item
Resolution - EGM
Votes
Common (ON)
Preferred
(PN)
APPROVE, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 6 of
Approval
6,745,235
0
the Company's Bylaws: a) the termination of
Getnet's registration as a publicly-held company
(Class
A)
with the Brazilian
Securities and
Reject
0
0
Exchange Commission ("CVM"); and b) the
termination of Getnet's registration with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC");
both items (a) and (b) conditioned toon the
conclusion and settlement, respectively, of a public
1
delisting tender offer in Brazil
(the "Brazilian
Offer") and a public delisting tender offer in the
United States of America (the "U.S. Offer" and,
together with the Brazilian Offer, the "Offers") by
Abstain
0
0
the Company's controlling shareholder, PagoNxt
Merchant Solutions S.L., a company incorporated
and existing under the laws of Spain, with its
registered office at Ciudad Grupo Santander,
Avenida de Cantabria s/n, 28660 Boadilla del
Monte, Madrid, Spain ("Pagonxt Merchant
SolutionsPagoNxt");
2
If the previous matter is approved, to authorize and
Approval
6,745,235
0
ratify
all
the acts of the Company's managers
Reject
0
0
Classificação da Informação: Restrito
necessary for the effectiveness of the resolutions
proposed and approved by the Company's
Abstain
0
0
shareholders.
Luciano Decourt Ferrari
Investor Relations Vice-President
GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A.
