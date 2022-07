Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S A : Final Detailed Voting Map

GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A. -

INSTITUIÇÃO DE PAGAMENTO

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer Registry: 10.440.482/0001-54

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

In compliance with the Resolution CVM no. 81/2022, we present the Final Detailed Voting Map consolidating the vote instructions received by distance voting ballots and the voted delivered in person in the matters deliberated at the Extraordinary General Meetings held on July 8, 2022, at 2p.m., containing the 5 first numbers of the shareholders' registration in the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) or in the Corporate Taxpayer Registry (CNPJ), their respectively shareholder position, and the voted expressed by them.

Extraordinary General Meeting Map TAX N. Position ON Position PN Item 1 Item 2 11233 1251853 1388725 Approve Approve 26431 21527 21527 Approve Approve 42355 7271 7271 Approve Approve 97539 32217 32217 Approve Approve 97539 522 522 Approve Approve 97540 11449 11449 Approve Approve 72087 7481 7481 Approve Approve 58387 9785 9785 Approve Approve 20923 3230 3230 Approve Approve 23572 575 575 Approve Approve 13709 30575 30575 Approve Approve 13208 2800 2800 Approve Approve 41272 12719 12719 Approve Approve 30515 1375 1375 Approve Approve 41649 859 859 Approve Approve 75166 5601 5601 Approve Approve 34662 50000 50000 Approve Approve 74963 14450 14450 Approve Approve 58389 272126 272126 Approve Approve 58400 53656 53656 Approve Approve 74963 220051 220051 Approve Approve 87318 950 950 Approve Approve 87318 4379 4379 Approve Approve 38756 100 100 Approve Approve 20849 325 325 Approve Approve

