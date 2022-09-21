Advanced search
    GETT3   BRGETTACNOR4

GETNET ADQUIRENCIA E SERVICOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A. - INSTITUICÃO DE PAGAMENTO

(GETT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:09 2022-09-20 pm EDT
2.300 BRL   -0.43%
Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S A Instituicão de Pagamento : ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTOS S.A. – INSTITUIÇÃO DE PAGAMENTO - Form 6-K

09/21/2022 | 06:10am EDT
GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTOS S.A. - INSTITUIÇÃO DE PAGAMENTO

Publicly Held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ/ME no. 10.440.482/0001-54

NIRE 35.300.567.064

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTOS S.A.- INSTITUIÇÃO DE PAGAMENTO ("Getnet" or "Company"), in compliance with the Article 157 of the Law no. 6,404/76 and the CVM Resolution no. 44/21, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors resolved, in a meeting held on the date hereof, the following changes to the Company's Executive Board:

(i) the position of the Company's Investors Relation Officer will be taken by Mr. André Parize, who will still serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer; and

(ii) Mr. Luciano Decourt Ferrari, in turn, will take office as the Company's Chief Commercial Officer, in place of Mrs. Fernanda Carnio Papini, whose resignation to this position was presented by her to the Company this month.

At this moment, Luciano Ferrari will work closely with André Parize, assuring a structured transition in the Company's Investor Relations Department.

The Company congratulates both for the new positions taken.

São Paulo, September 20, 2022.

André Parize

Investor Relations Officer



Disclaimer

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento SA published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 10:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
