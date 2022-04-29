Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S A : Minutes of OEGM

GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ nº 10.440.482/0001-54 - NIRE 35.300.567.064

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON APRIL 29th, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On April 29th, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the headquarters of Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. ("Getnet" or "Company"), located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek Av., no. 2041

- Bloco A - conj. 121 - Vila Nova Conceição - Zip Code 04543-011.

ATTENDANCE: Shareholders representing 94,83% of the Company's voting capital, as verified by the signatures in the Shareholder Attendance Book and considering the valid remote voting ballots, according to the synthetic voting map disclosed by the Company. Also present: (i) the Company's CFO, Mr. André Parize Moraes, (ii) the Vice President of Risks, Mr. Alexandre de Oliveira; (iii) the Superintendent of Human Resources, Mr. Maurício Lombardi, (iv) Ms. Bruna Rahde Teixeira Human Resources Coordinator, and (v) Mr. Paulo Petch, representatives of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, the Company's independent auditors.

BOARD: Luciano Decourt Ferrari, President. Daniela Mussolini Llorca Sanchez, Secretary.

CALL NOTICE AND PUBLICATIONS: (1) Call notice published in the newspaper "Valor Econômico", in editions on March 29th, 30th and 31, 2022 in physical and digital versions; and (2) The Company's Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2021, together with the Management Report, the balance sheet, other parts of the financial statements, the independent auditors' report and the Audit Committee Report, published in the newspaper Valor Econômico, both in editions on March 10th, 2022 in physical and digital versions.

AGENDA: in the Ordinary General Meeting (i) TO TAKE the management accounts, to examine, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, accompanied by the Management Report, the balance sheet, other parts of the financial statements and external auditors' opinion; (ii) DELIBERATE about the allocation of net income for the accounting year of 2021; (iii) RATIFICATION of the distribution of Interest on Equity as approved by the Board of Directors on December 21, 2021 and to amend the amount set forth in the minutes of this Board of Directors' Meeting; (iv) APPOINTMENT of a new member of the Company's Board of Directors; in the

Extraordinary General Meeting (v) DELIBERATING on the proposal for the annual global compensation of the Company's management and members of Audit Committe and to ratify the global amount distributed to the managers as compensation during the accounting year of 2021; (vi) DELIBERATING on the management proposal for a Stock-based Compensation

Plan; e (vii) DELIBERATING on the change in the Company's corporate name in order to include the expression "Instituição de Pagamento" (payment institution) in compliance with

Article 5, paragraph 4th of the Brazilian Central Bank Resolution no. 80, of March 25, 2021, with the corresponding amendment to the Article 1st of the Company's by-laws.

READING OF DOCUMENTS, VOTING, AND DRAFTING OF THE MINUTES: (1) The reading of the documents related to the Agenda was dismissed, considering that they are entirely knew by the shareholders and were disclosed on the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission website (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - "CVM" -www.cvm.gov.br) on March 29th, 2022; (2) The declarations of votes, objections and divergences submitted shall be numbered, received and certified by the Board and shall be kept filed at the

Company's headquarters, pursuant to Article 130, first paragraph, of Law No. 6,404/76, as amended, and will be sent to the CVM by means of an electronic system available on the CVM's website in the world computer network, pursuant to Article 21, X, of CVM Instruction 480/2009, as amended; and (3) Authorized the drafting of these minutes as summary, and its publishing without the signatures of all the attending shareholders, pursuant to Article 130, paragraphs 1st and 2nd, of the Brazilian Corporations Law.

REMOTE VOTING: The attending shareholders resolved to dismiss the reading of the Consolidate Voting Map disclosed to market on April 29th, 2022, pursuant to the fourth paragraph of Article 48 Resolution Regulatory CVM No. 81/2022, which was also made available by the Board for verification of the shareholders jointly with the other above mentioned documents.

RESOLUTIONS: Following the discussions related to the Agenda's matters, the attending shareholders of the Company resolved to, with abstention of the prevent shareholders:

In Ordinary General Meeting:

(i) APPROVE, by majority vote, with 895.322.924 of favorable votes, 46.079 of contrary votes, and 4.921.714 of votes not cast due to abstentions, the management accounts and the Financial Statements of the Company relative to the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2021, accompanied by the Management Report, the balance sheet, other parts of the Financial Statements, the independent auditors' opinion and the Audit Committee's Report, in the exact terms of the Executive Board's proposal, as per the meeting held on March 10th, 2022, and had the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the favorable opinions of the Board of Directors, as per the meetings held on March 10th, 2022;

(ii) APPROVE, by majority vote, with 895.335.997 of votes in favor, 140.502 of votes against, and 4.816.220 of votes not cast due to abstentions, the destination of the net income of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, in the amount of R$ 476,190,813.71, to be allocated, as follows: a) R$ 28,688,000.00, to the Legal Reserve account; b) R$ 298,000.000.00, for the payment of Interest on Equity, as deliberated in the Board of Directors' Meeting held on December 21st, 2021 and paid as from February 18th, 2022; and c) and balance of R$ 365,678,000.00 for the Dividend Equalization Reserve account and for the Capital Increase Reserve account in equal proportions, as per article 35, of the Company's Bylaws;

(iii) RATIFY by majority vote, with 895.413.167 of votes in favor, 57.002 of votes against, and 4.820.548 of votes not cast due to abstentions the distribution of interest on own capital ("IOC") approved at the Board of Directors Meeting held on December 21, 2021 in the gross amount of R$298,000,000.00 and rectify the net amount stated in the minutes of such Meeting to state the net amount of R$253,300,000.00;

(iv) ELECT, by majority vote, with 863.295.666 of favorable votes, 32.156.389 of contrary votes and 4.838.662 of votes not cast due to abstentions, the new member of the Board ofDirectors for a term of office unified with the other members of the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting that will resolve on the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2022, as follows: Board Member: Mr. Cássio Schmitt, Brazilian, married, economist, holder of identity card RG nº 54623554 SSP/SP, enrolled in the CPF/ME under nº 581.099.430-04, resident and domiciled in the capital of the State of São Paulo, with business address at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek nº 2041, Bloco A, Vila Olímpia, CEP 04543-011, São Paulo/SP.

In Extraordinary General Meeting

(i) TO FIX the annual global remuneration of directors in the amount of up to R$42,780,000.00 for fiscal year 2022 and the remuneration of the Audit Committee in the amount of up to R$1,056,000.00, for the period of 12 (twelve) months as of 01.01.2022, as per the management proposal disclosed on March 29th, 2022, as well as RATIFYING the annual global remuneration of directors paid in fiscal year 2021, the amount of R$29.146,000.00, which included fixed and variable compensation and benefits, in addition to the amount of R$ 240,000.00 paid to the members of the Audit Committee, by majority vote, with 865.061.446 votes in favor, 35.163.026 votes against, and 67.241 votes not cast due to abstentions.

(ii) TO APPROVE, by majority vote, with 865.106.080 votes in favor, 35.160.698 votes against and 23.939 abstentions, the creation of the Stock-Based Compensation Plan under the terms of the proposal presented by the Company's Management and hereby approved as Attachment I to these minutes.

(iii) TO APPROVE, by majority vote, with 900.219.492 votes for, 10.134 votes against and 61.093 abstentions, the alteration of the Company's name to include the expression "Instituição de Pagamento ("Payment Institution"), in compliance with the provisions of article 5, paragraph 4 of Resolution BCB no. 80, of March 25th, 2021, with the consequent amendment of article 1st of the Company's Bylaws, which shall come into force with the said alteration approved herein, under the terms of Annex II to these minutes.

CLOSING: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by the Board members and the attending shareholders.

SIGNATURES: Luciano Decourt Ferrari, President and Daniela Mussolini Llorca Sanchez, Secretary. Shareholders: PAGONXT MERCHANT SOLUTIONS, S.L. - Francis Balansin Neumann, attorney-in-fact; THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON - Francis Balansin

Neumann, attorney-in-fact; and AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS; THE BOARD OF .A.C.E.R.S. LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA; ALASKA PERMANENT FUND; CITY OF NEW YORK GROUP TRUST; JOHN HANCOCK FUNDS II EMERGING MARKETS FUND; JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INS TRUST EMERGING MARKETS VALUE TRUST; QIC INTERNATIONAL EQUITIES FUND; VERDIPAPIRFONDET KLP AKSJE FREMVOKSENDE MARKEDER INDEKS I; MOBIUS LIFE LIMITED; WISDOMTREE EMERGING MARKETS EFFICIENT CORE FUND; MANAGED PENSION FUNDS LIMITED;

NORGES BANK; ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION; A SERIES OF VANGUARD TOTAL WORLD STOCK INDEX FUND; LEGAL & GENERAL GLOBAL EQUITY INDEX FUND; VANGUARD INV FUNDS ICVCVANGUARD FTSE GLOBAL ALL CAP INDEX F; STICHTING PENSIOENFONDS RAIL AND OPENBAAR VERVOER; STICHTING PENSIOENFONDS RAIL AND OPENBAAR VERVOER; MERCER UCITS COMMON CONTRACTUAL FUND; HSBC BANK PLC AS TRUSTEE OF STATE STREET

AUT EMERG - Bruna do Prado Cunha, attorney-in-fact.

We certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the General Meeting Book of the Company.

Luciano Decourt Ferrari President

Daniela Mussolini Llorca Sanchez

Secretary

ANNEX I

LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAM OF GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA

MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A.

I.

OBJECTIVE

The Long-Term Incentive Plan of Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. ("Getnet" or "Company") ("Getnet LTI Program") is predicated on the following core objectives and assumptions:

(a) align the interests of Getnet and the Participant's to promote the growth and profitability of the Company's operations, while also acknowledging his/her contributions;

(b) enable the Company to retain the Participant by offering him/her, as an added benefit, the opportunity to increase his/her monetary earnings, under the terms, conditions, and procedures set forth in the Plan; and

(c) promote the good performance of the Company and the interests of shareholders through long-term commitment by the Participant.

II.

ELIGIBILITY, INDICATORS AND PAYMENT

The program establishes indicators and accomplishment ratings that, in addition to resulting in achievement and exceeding of the Company's targets, provide participants with bonuses (except for the CEO).

Professionals holding the positions of Vice President, Executive Superintendent, Superintendent, Senior Manager, and Manager are eligible for the program. Except for Vice Presidents, the remaining participants in eligible positions will be appointed by the Company's Executive Committee, considering, among other factors, the participant's seniority, responsibilities, activities, and risk managed in the Company, with his/her participation renewed or revoked in each year of the cycle.

The indicators measured for the purposes of the plan are:

INDICATOR WEIGHT BAI 50% ACTIVE CUSTOMER BASE 30% MARKET SHARE 20%

BAI: Benefits before Taxes

For payment purposes, targets are calculated annually based on the weighting of the program's indicators.

Payment will be made within the achievement thresholds indicated in the table below: