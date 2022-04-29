Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S A : OEGM - Consolidated Synthetic Voting Map

GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A. -
INSTITUIÇÃO DE PAGAMENTO
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayers' Registry No.10.440.482/0001-54
ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS
In compliance with the Resolution CVM no. 81/2022, we present the Final Synthetic Voting Map consolidating the voting instructions issued remotely and in attendance for each matter submitted to the resolution of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings held, jointly, on April 29, 2022, at 2 P.M (BRT), with the identification of the approvals, rejections, and abstentions.
|
Resolution - AGO
|
Votes
|
Common (ON)
|
Preferred (PN)
|
To take the management accounts, to examine,
|
Approval
|
895.322.924
|
0
Class of Shares and total number of
Votes for each Resolution
discuss and vote on the Company's FinancialStatements related to the fiscal year ended on
Reject
46.079
0
1
December 31, 2021, accompanied by the
Management Report, the balance sheet, other parts
of the financial statements, and external auditors'
opinionAbstain
4.921.714
0
Approval
895.335.997
0
2
Allocation of net income for the accounting year of 2021
Reject
Abstain
140.502 4.816.220
Approval
895.413.167
0 0 0
3
Ratification of the distribution of interest on equity as approved by the Board of Directors on December 21, 2021 and to amend the amount set forth in theminutes of this Board of Directors' Meeting
Reject
57.002
0
Abstain
4.820.548
0
Approval
863.295.666
0
4
Appointment of a new member of the Company's Board of Directors
Reject
32.156.389 4.838.662
0 0
|
Item
|
Resolution - AGE
|
Votes
|
Common (ON)
|
Preferred (PN)
|
1
|
Proposal for the annual global compensation of the Company's management and members of Audit Committe and to ratify the global amount distributed to the managers as compensation during the accounting year of 2021
|
Approval
|
865.061.446
|
0
|
Reject
|
35.162.026
|
0
|
Abstain
|
67.241
|
0
|
2
|
Management proposal Compensation Plan
foraStock-based
|
Approval
|
865.106.080
|
0
|
Reject
|
35.160.698
|
0
|
Abstain
|
23.939
|
0
|
3
|
Change in the Company's corporate name in order to include the expression "Instituição de Pagamento" (payment institution) in compliance with Article 5, paragraph 4th of the Brazilian Central Bank Resolution no. 80, of March 25, 2021, with the corresponding amendment to the Article 1st of the Company's by-laws
|
Approval
|
900.219.492
|
0
|
Reject
|
10.134
|
0
|
Abstain
|
61.093
|
0
|
Simple Question
|
Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal council, under the terms of article 161 of
Law 6,404, of 1976?
|
Approval
|
86.607
|
86.607
|
Reject
|
580.359.607
|
10.727
|
Abstain
|
321.184.765
|
7.093.015
Luciano Decourt Ferrari Investor Relations Vice-President
