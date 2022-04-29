Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S A : OEGM - Consolidated Synthetic Voting Map

GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A. -

INSTITUIÇÃO DE PAGAMENTO

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry No.10.440.482/0001-54

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS

In compliance with the Resolution CVM no. 81/2022, we present the Final Synthetic Voting Map consolidating the voting instructions issued remotely and in attendance for each matter submitted to the resolution of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings held, jointly, on April 29, 2022, at 2 P.M (BRT), with the identification of the approvals, rejections, and abstentions.

Item

Resolution - AGO Votes Common (ON) Preferred (PN) To take the management accounts, to examine, Approval 895.322.924 0

Class of Shares and total number of Votes for each Resolution

discuss and vote on the Company's FinancialStatements related to the fiscal year ended on

Reject

46.079

0

1

December 31, 2021, accompanied by the

Management Report, the balance sheet, other parts

of the financial statements, and external auditors'

opinionAbstain

4.921.714

0

Approval

895.335.997

0

2

Allocation of net income for the accounting year of 2021

Reject

Abstain

140.502 4.816.220

Approval

895.413.167

0 0 0

3

Ratification of the distribution of interest on equity as approved by the Board of Directors on December 21, 2021 and to amend the amount set forth in theminutes of this Board of Directors' Meeting

Reject

57.002

0

Abstain

4.820.548

0

Approval

863.295.666

0

4

Appointment of a new member of the Company's Board of Directors

Reject

32.156.389 4.838.662

0 0

Item Resolution - AGE Votes Common (ON) Preferred (PN) 1 Proposal for the annual global compensation of the Company's management and members of Audit Committe and to ratify the global amount distributed to the managers as compensation during the accounting year of 2021 Approval 865.061.446 0 Reject 35.162.026 0 Abstain 67.241 0 2 Management proposal Compensation Plan foraStock-based Approval 865.106.080 0 Reject 35.160.698 0 Abstain 23.939 0 3 Change in the Company's corporate name in order to include the expression "Instituição de Pagamento" (payment institution) in compliance with Article 5, paragraph 4th of the Brazilian Central Bank Resolution no. 80, of March 25, 2021, with the corresponding amendment to the Article 1st of the Company's by-laws Approval 900.219.492 0 Reject 10.134 0 Abstain 61.093 0 Simple Question Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal council, under the terms of article 161 of Law 6,404, of 1976? Approval 86.607 86.607 Reject 580.359.607 10.727 Abstain 321.184.765 7.093.015

Luciano Decourt Ferrari Investor Relations Vice-President

GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A. -

INSTITUIÇÃO DE PAGAMENTO