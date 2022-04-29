Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S A : OEGM - Synthetic Voting Map of Bookkeeper

GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry No. 10.440.482/0001-54

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS

In compliance with the Resolution CVM no. 81/2022, we present the Synthetic Voting Map consolidating the voting instructions received from the Bookkeeper, with the identification of the approvals, rejections and abstentions received by each item of the remote voting ballot, referring to the matters to be submitted to the resolution of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings to be held, jointly, on April 29, 2022, at 2 P.M (BRT).

Bookkepper: Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. - Acionistas - Escrituração de Ações - Rua Amador Bueno, 474, 2nd floor, Bloco D, Santo Amaro, São Paulo/SP, Brazil, CEP 04752-005.

Item

Resolution - AGO Votes Common (ON) Preferred (PN) To take the management accounts, to examine, Approval 2.213.548 0

Class of Shares and total number of Votes for each Resolution

discuss and vote on the Company's FinancialStatements related to the fiscal year ended on

Reject

1.655

0

1

December 31, 2021, accompanied by the

Management Report, the balance sheet, other parts

of the financial statements, and external auditors'

opinionAbstain

32.217

0

Approval

2.247.420

0

2

Allocation of net income for the accounting year of 2021

Abstain

0 0

Approval

2.247.420

0 0 0

3

Ratification of the distribution of interest on equity as approved by the Board of Directors on December 21, 2021 and to amend the amount set forth in theminutes of this Board of Directors' Meeting

Reject

0

0

Abstain

0

0

4

Appointment of a new member of the Company's Board of Directors

Reject

2.165.878

0

81.542

0

0 0

Item Resolution - AGE Votes Common (ON) Preferred (PN) 1 Proposal for the annual global compensation of the Company's management and members of Audit Committe and to ratify the global amount distributed to the managers as compensation during the accounting year of 2021 Approval 0 0 Reject 2.247.420 0 Abstain 0 0 2 Management proposal Compensation Plan foraStock-based Approval 0 0 Reject 2.247.420 0 Abstain 0 0 3 Change in the Company's corporate name in order to include the expression "Instituição de Pagamento" (payment institution) in compliance with Article 5, paragraph 4th of the Brazilian Central Bank Resolution no. 80, of March 25, 2021, with the corresponding amendment to the Article 1st of the Company's by-laws Approval 2.247.420 0 Reject 0 0 Abstain 0 0 Simple Question Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal council, under the terms of article 161 of Law 6,404, of 1976? Approval 0 0 Reject 0 0 Abstain 2.247.420 2.247.420

Luciano Decourt Ferrari Investor Relations Vice-President

GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTO S.A.