GetSwift Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
02/14/2022 | 07:03am EST
GetSwift Technologies Limited ("GetSwift" or the "Corporation"; NEO: “GSW”), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology and services, has reported its financial and operational results for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 which ended December 31, 2021.
Key Second Quarter and Operational Highlights
84% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue from customer contracts
Revenue reached a new record $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31
First fiscal half revenue totaled $20.5 million vs. $19.8 million for the full fiscal year in 2021
First fiscal half revenue exceeded prior guidance estimates by 3.3%
In the process to secure enough capital funding to continue operations in the short term
Exploring strategic opportunities and other options for the longer term
Management Commentary
“Our growth accelerated in the second fiscal quarter of 2022, thanks to continued adoption of our products and services by major businesses that require affordable, scalable, and secure solutions,” said Bane Hunter, CEO of GetSwift.
“We saw an 84% improvement in revenue from customer contracts over the prior quarter, building on 64% growth in the prior quarter. Total revenue for the quarter was $13.3 million, driven by robust Communication Technology Services (CTS) sales,” Hunter continued.
“The CTS business segment continues to produce revenue growth driven by SaaS software needs in the market due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, there has been strong global investment in the connectivity and infrastructure industries, driving solid sales for the Technology Subscription Services (“TSS”) business segment,” Hunter explained.
“Availability of workforce continued to be a challenge in the quarter due to the pandemic, including both in employee turnover and remote working arrangements resulting in churn in some business segments,” Hunter further explained.
“Despite numerous challenges the Corporation is continuing to seek means for increased shareholder value. In order to reduce any short term risks the Corporation is in the process of securing enough capital funding in order for it to continue operations in the short term and for it to explore strategic opportunities and other options for the longer term. Although there are risks with capital availability, management believes that under the current structure and sufficient capital funding in place it can continue optimizing operations and achieving revenue growth as it has during the six-month period ending December 31, 2021,” Hunter concluded.
Preliminary estimated financial results and financial outlook set forth above are as of the date of the financial statements of the Corporation for the interim period ended December 31, 2021 and related management’s discussion and analysis and are subject to the completion of the Corporation’s financial closing procedures for the applicable periods in fiscal 2022. This data has been prepared by management and is the responsibility of the Corporation’s management and audit committee. The Corporation’s independent auditors have not expressed an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. Such estimates are preliminary and subject to a number of risks and the Corporation’s actual results of operations, which could differ materially from these estimates. See “Disclaimer Regarding Financial Outlook” below for additional details.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $13.3 million. This compares to revenue of $5.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $9.1 million as compared to total operating expenses of $2.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
Total comprehensive loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.5 million, as compared to a total comprehensive loss of $5.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
Cash used in operating activities for the three months ending December 31, 2021 totaled $3.8 million, holding flat from $3.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
The information provided in this news release should be read in conjunction with the financial statements of the Corporation for the interim period ended December 31, 2021 and related management’s discussion and analysis, which are available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About GetSwift Technologies Limited
Technology to Optimise Global Delivery Logistics
GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.
GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”. Additional information regarding the Corporation is provided in the Corporation’s annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2021, which is available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Corporation, to the future outlook of the Corporation and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Corporation. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related to future guidance regarding revenue and other financial forecasts for the remainder of the Corporation’s fiscal year, continued or expected use of the Corporation’s services, and intentions with respect to capital raising transactions. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations include, without limitation, continued use of the Corporation’s services, sources of the Corporation’s revenue, the potential for additional tax expenses in future periods relating to historical filings, short- to mid-term expectations regarding the likelihood of the Corporation making capital calls under the Amended LDA Agreement (as defined below), limitations on the ability of the Corporation to leverage the LDA facility in the future, the timing of judgments relating to the civil proceedings in Australia, the incurrence of legal fees in relation to defending the civil proceedings involving Corporation or its subsidiaries, judgments relating to any civil proceedings involving the Corporation or its subsidiaries, the timing of future hearings related to the civil proceedings involving the Corporation or its subsidiaries, compliance with any settlement agreements entered into by the Corporation and the likelihood such agreements will be approved by courts of competent jurisdiction, estimates of the useful lives of assets, provisions for impairment of inventories, the ability of the Corporation to continue as a going-concern, the effect of a change of control on the Corporation’s material contracts, the Corporation’s dependence on key personnel, the Corporation’s ability to achieve or maintain profitability, the ability of clients terminating contracts with the Corporation and the impact thereof, short- to mid-term expectations regarding the sources and quantum of revenue, ongoing costs and obligations of the Corporation and its subsidiaries, the Corporation’s need and ability to obtain additional financing, the Corporation’s ability and intention to develop the GetSwift Offering (as defined below) and other intellectual property, the Corporation’s dependence on the GetSwift Offering to maintain operability and functionality on third-party operating systems and the likelihood of changes to such platforms, the Corporation’s dependence on suppliers and skilled labor, growth-related risks such as capacity constraints and pressure on internal systems and controls, the likelihood of reputational harm to the Corporation and the impact thereof, and the impact of pandemics, including COVID-19, on the Corporation, applicable regulation, and global commerce, and the other risk factors set forth in the Corporation’s management’s discussion and analysis for the interim period ended December 31, 2021 and the Corporation’s annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors".
The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Corporation to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Disclaimer regarding financial outlook.
Revenue estimates and other financial outlook referenced in this news release is provided for the purpose of providing additional information regarding the cyclicality of the Corporation’s revenue and management’s current expectations with respect to revenue derived from contracts with customers in the short and medium term and may not be appropriate for any other purpose. The Corporation currently expects that its final results of operations and other data for fiscal 2022 will be consistent with the estimates set forth above, but such estimates are preliminary and the Corporation’s actual results of operations and other data could differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of its quarterly review procedures, final adjustments, and other developments that may arise between now and the time such consolidated financials statements are released and/or closed out. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information and financial outlook is based on management’s current expectations in light of existing market conditions and that such statements are subject to a number of risks described above and in the risk factors set forth in Corporation’s management’s discussion and analysis for the interim period ended December 31, 2021 and the Corporation’s annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2021.
GetSwift Limited
Condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position
December 31
June 30
2021
2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,459,868
7,276,107
Trade and other receivables
17,589,100
5,438,149
Prepaids
2,359,039
2,520,151
Inventories
5,869,200
1,860,062
Total current assets
27,277,207
17,094,469
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3,469,053
1,598,650
Deferred tax assets
43,994
35,735
Goodwill and intangible assets
9,602,058
11,140,009
Other non-current assets
883,388
1,137,412
Total non-current assets
13,998,493
13,911,806
Total assets
41,275,700
31,006,275
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
23,336,726
10,590,902
Line of credit
6,174,236
482,342
Contract liabilities
41,014
79,481
Warranty provisions
547,018
557,540
Employee benefit obligations
10,391
65,997
Lease and other current liabilities
592,558
457,246
Total current liabilities
30,701,943
12,233,508
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
706,987
858,220
Warranty provisions
352,359
283,680
Lease non-current liabilities
1,891,488
612,493
Total non-current liabilities
2,950,834
1,754,393
Total liabilities
33,652,777
13,987,901
EQUITY
Share capital
82,332,552
82,332,552
Other reserves
- 1,364,063
314,409
Accumulated losses
- 78,136,517
- 69,910,131
Non-controlling interests
4,790,951
4,281,544
Total equity
7,622,923
17,018,374
Total liabilities and equity
41,275,700
31,006,275
GetSwift Limited
Condensed interim consolidated statement of loss and other comprehensive income
Three months ended December 31
Six months ended December 31
2021
2020 *
2021
2020 *
$
$
$
$
Revenue from contracts with customers
13,270,959
5,281,042
20,482,164
12,791,994
Total revenue
13,270,959
5,281,042
20,482,164
12,791,994
General and administrative expenses
- 7,428,432
- 3,813,354
- 10,489,176
- 10,992,840
Employee benefits expenses
- 2,445,315
- 2,552,318
- 4,167,088
- 4,782,904
Operating expenses
- 9,050,987
- 2,757,145
- 13,141,288
- 7,278,495
Share-based payment expenses
- 23,367
- 37,121
- 40,204
- 62,153
Total expenses
(18,948,101)
(9,159,938)
(27,837,756)
(23,116,392)
Other income
224,595
952,549
321,764
1,191,645
Other losses
- 3,543,774
- 4,342,082
- 548,408
- 5,866,166
Loss before income tax
- 8,996,321
- 7,268,429
- 7,582,236
- 14,998,919
Income tax benefit (expense)
- 140,821
158,719
- 134,743
41,048
Loss for the period
- 9,137,142
- 7,109,710
- 7,716,979
- 14,957,871
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
1,608,753
1,690,173
- 1,718,832
7,324,036
Total comprehensive loss for the period
- 7,528,389
- 5,419,537
- 9,435,811
- 7,633,835
Total comprehensive loss for the year is attributable to:
Owners of GetSwift Technologies Limited
- 7,813,473
- 5,008,893
- 9,945,218
- 7,421,417
Non-controlling interests
285,084
- 410,644
509,407
- 212,418
- 7,528,389
- 5,419,537
- 9,435,811
- 7,633,835
Loss per share for loss attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the company:
Basic/diluted loss per share**
(0.30)
(0.24)
(0.25)
(0.50)
* Comparative figures will differ to previously issued financial statements due to the change in reporting currency.
** Reflects the retrospective application of the 7:1 exchange ratio
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Six months ended December 31, 2021
Six months ended December 31, 2020
$
$
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities
Receipts from customers (inclusive of GST)
223,307
7,058,262
4,527,376
11,073,865
Payments to suppliers and employees (inclusive of GST)
3,108,943
(10,844,734)
(5,687,968)
(25,798,353)
R&D tax incentive received
-
4,735
-
162,617
Income taxes paid
-
-
(355,760)
(355,760)
Interest paid
26,538
(9,834)
-
(19,648)
Interest received
(4,756)
20,333
-
74,410
Net cash (outflow) from operating activities
3,354,032
(3,771,238)
(1,516,352)
(14,862,869)
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(365,063)
(2,428)
(687,076)
(140,790)
Net cash (outflow) from investing activities
(365,063)
(2,428)
(687,076)
(140,790)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issues of shares
-
-
489,859
Proceeds from borrowings
-
422,078
-
422,078
Financing costs for LDA facility
-
-
-
(300,000)
Restrinction for letter of credit
-
558,442
-
(991,564)
Proceeds from line of credit
2,585,864
-
5,811,544
2,106,751
Repayment of line of credit
(5,927,148)
(1,702,261)
(6,293,886)
(2,670,507)
Principal elements of lease payments
287,763
(18,882)
(5,677)
(67,021)
Net cash inflow from financing activities
(3,053,521)
(740,623)
(488,019)
(1,010,404)
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(64,552)
(4,514,289)
(2,691,447)
(16,014,063)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
4,693,788
11,505,108
7,276,107
23,300,583
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,454,853
441,522
2,499,429
145,821
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
7,084,089
7,432,341
7,084,089
7,432,341
* Comparative figures will differ to previously issued financial statements due to the change in reporting currency.