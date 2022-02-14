Log in
GetSwift Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

02/14/2022 | 07:03am EST
GetSwift Technologies Limited ("GetSwift" or the "Corporation"; NEO: “GSW”), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology and services, has reported its financial and operational results for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 which ended December 31, 2021.

Key Second Quarter and Operational Highlights

  • 84% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue from customer contracts
  • Revenue reached a new record $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31
  • First fiscal half revenue totaled $20.5 million vs. $19.8 million for the full fiscal year in 2021
  • First fiscal half revenue exceeded prior guidance estimates by 3.3%
  • In the process to secure enough capital funding to continue operations in the short term
  • Exploring strategic opportunities and other options for the longer term

Management Commentary

“Our growth accelerated in the second fiscal quarter of 2022, thanks to continued adoption of our products and services by major businesses that require affordable, scalable, and secure solutions,” said Bane Hunter, CEO of GetSwift.

“We saw an 84% improvement in revenue from customer contracts over the prior quarter, building on 64% growth in the prior quarter. Total revenue for the quarter was $13.3 million, driven by robust Communication Technology Services (CTS) sales,” Hunter continued.

“The CTS business segment continues to produce revenue growth driven by SaaS software needs in the market due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, there has been strong global investment in the connectivity and infrastructure industries, driving solid sales for the Technology Subscription Services (“TSS”) business segment,” Hunter explained.

“Availability of workforce continued to be a challenge in the quarter due to the pandemic, including both in employee turnover and remote working arrangements resulting in churn in some business segments,” Hunter further explained.

“Despite numerous challenges the Corporation is continuing to seek means for increased shareholder value. In order to reduce any short term risks the Corporation is in the process of securing enough capital funding in order for it to continue operations in the short term and for it to explore strategic opportunities and other options for the longer term. Although there are risks with capital availability, management believes that under the current structure and sufficient capital funding in place it can continue optimizing operations and achieving revenue growth as it has during the six-month period ending December 31, 2021,” Hunter concluded.

Preliminary estimated financial results and financial outlook set forth above are as of the date of the financial statements of the Corporation for the interim period ended December 31, 2021 and related management’s discussion and analysis and are subject to the completion of the Corporation’s financial closing procedures for the applicable periods in fiscal 2022. This data has been prepared by management and is the responsibility of the Corporation’s management and audit committee. The Corporation’s independent auditors have not expressed an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. Such estimates are preliminary and subject to a number of risks and the Corporation’s actual results of operations, which could differ materially from these estimates. See “Disclaimer Regarding Financial Outlook” below for additional details.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $13.3 million. This compares to revenue of $5.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $9.1 million as compared to total operating expenses of $2.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Total comprehensive loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.5 million, as compared to a total comprehensive loss of $5.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Cash used in operating activities for the three months ending December 31, 2021 totaled $3.8 million, holding flat from $3.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The information provided in this news release should be read in conjunction with the financial statements of the Corporation for the interim period ended December 31, 2021 and related management’s discussion and analysis, which are available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About GetSwift Technologies Limited

Technology to Optimise Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”. Additional information regarding the Corporation is provided in the Corporation’s annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2021, which is available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Corporation, to the future outlook of the Corporation and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Corporation. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related to future guidance regarding revenue and other financial forecasts for the remainder of the Corporation’s fiscal year, continued or expected use of the Corporation’s services, and intentions with respect to capital raising transactions. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations include, without limitation, continued use of the Corporation’s services, sources of the Corporation’s revenue, the potential for additional tax expenses in future periods relating to historical filings, short- to mid-term expectations regarding the likelihood of the Corporation making capital calls under the Amended LDA Agreement (as defined below), limitations on the ability of the Corporation to leverage the LDA facility in the future, the timing of judgments relating to the civil proceedings in Australia, the incurrence of legal fees in relation to defending the civil proceedings involving Corporation or its subsidiaries, judgments relating to any civil proceedings involving the Corporation or its subsidiaries, the timing of future hearings related to the civil proceedings involving the Corporation or its subsidiaries, compliance with any settlement agreements entered into by the Corporation and the likelihood such agreements will be approved by courts of competent jurisdiction, estimates of the useful lives of assets, provisions for impairment of inventories, the ability of the Corporation to continue as a going-concern, the effect of a change of control on the Corporation’s material contracts, the Corporation’s dependence on key personnel, the Corporation’s ability to achieve or maintain profitability, the ability of clients terminating contracts with the Corporation and the impact thereof, short- to mid-term expectations regarding the sources and quantum of revenue, ongoing costs and obligations of the Corporation and its subsidiaries, the Corporation’s need and ability to obtain additional financing, the Corporation’s ability and intention to develop the GetSwift Offering (as defined below) and other intellectual property, the Corporation’s dependence on the GetSwift Offering to maintain operability and functionality on third-party operating systems and the likelihood of changes to such platforms, the Corporation’s dependence on suppliers and skilled labor, growth-related risks such as capacity constraints and pressure on internal systems and controls, the likelihood of reputational harm to the Corporation and the impact thereof, and the impact of pandemics, including COVID-19, on the Corporation, applicable regulation, and global commerce, and the other risk factors set forth in the Corporation’s management’s discussion and analysis for the interim period ended December 31, 2021 and the Corporation’s annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors".

The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Corporation to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Disclaimer regarding financial outlook.

Revenue estimates and other financial outlook referenced in this news release is provided for the purpose of providing additional information regarding the cyclicality of the Corporation’s revenue and management’s current expectations with respect to revenue derived from contracts with customers in the short and medium term and may not be appropriate for any other purpose. The Corporation currently expects that its final results of operations and other data for fiscal 2022 will be consistent with the estimates set forth above, but such estimates are preliminary and the Corporation’s actual results of operations and other data could differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of its quarterly review procedures, final adjustments, and other developments that may arise between now and the time such consolidated financials statements are released and/or closed out. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information and financial outlook is based on management’s current expectations in light of existing market conditions and that such statements are subject to a number of risks described above and in the risk factors set forth in Corporation’s management’s discussion and analysis for the interim period ended December 31, 2021 and the Corporation’s annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2021.

     
GetSwift Limited
Condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position
     
    December 31   June 30
 

2021

 

2021

  $   $
ASSETS
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents  

1,459,868

 

7,276,107

Trade and other receivables  

17,589,100

 

5,438,149

Prepaids  

2,359,039

 

2,520,151

Inventories  

5,869,200

 

1,860,062

Total current assets  

27,277,207

 

17,094,469

Non-current assets        
Property, plant and equipment  

3,469,053

 

1,598,650

Deferred tax assets  

43,994

 

35,735

Goodwill and intangible assets  

9,602,058

 

11,140,009

Other non-current assets  

883,388

 

1,137,412

Total non-current assets  

13,998,493

 

13,911,806

Total assets  

41,275,700

 

31,006,275

LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities        
Trade and other payables  

23,336,726

 

10,590,902

Line of credit  

6,174,236

 

482,342

Contract liabilities  

41,014

 

79,481

Warranty provisions  

547,018

 

557,540

Employee benefit obligations  

                     10,391

 

65,997

Lease and other current liabilities  

592,558

 

457,246

Total current liabilities  

30,701,943

 

12,233,508

Non-current liabilities        
Deferred tax liabilities  

                   706,987

 

858,220

Warranty provisions  

                   352,359

 

283,680

Lease non-current liabilities  

                1,891,488

 

612,493

Total non-current liabilities  

2,950,834

 

1,754,393

Total liabilities  

33,652,777

 

13,987,901

EQUITY        
Share capital  

              82,332,552

 

              82,332,552

Other reserves  

-               1,364,063

 

                   314,409

Accumulated losses  

-             78,136,517

 

-             69,910,131

Non-controlling interests  

                4,790,951

 

                4,281,544

Total equity  

                7,622,923

 

              17,018,374

Total liabilities and equity  

              41,275,700

 

              31,006,275

     
 
GetSwift Limited
Condensed interim consolidated statement of loss and other comprehensive income
             
    Three months ended December 31   Six months ended December 31
 

2021

  2020 *  

2021

  2020 *
  $   $   $   $
Revenue from contracts with customers  

13,270,959

 

5,281,042

 

20,482,164

 

12,791,994

                 
Total revenue  

13,270,959

 

5,281,042

 

20,482,164

 

12,791,994

                 
General and administrative expenses  

-               7,428,432

 

-               3,813,354

 

-             10,489,176

 

-             10,992,840

Employee benefits expenses  

-               2,445,315

 

-               2,552,318

 

-               4,167,088

 

-               4,782,904

Operating expenses  

-               9,050,987

 

-               2,757,145

 

-             13,141,288

 

-               7,278,495

Share-based payment expenses  

-                    23,367

 

-                    37,121

 

-                    40,204

 

-                    62,153

         
Total expenses  

            (18,948,101)

 

              (9,159,938)

 

            (27,837,756)

 

            (23,116,392)

                 
Other income  

                   224,595

 

                   952,549

 

321,764

 

1,191,645

               
Other losses  

-               3,543,774

 

-               4,342,082

 

-                  548,408

 

-               5,866,166

                 
Loss before income tax  

-               8,996,321

 

-               7,268,429

 

-               7,582,236

 

-             14,998,919

                 
Income tax benefit (expense)  

-                  140,821

 

                   158,719

 

-                  134,743

 

                     41,048

Loss for the period  

-               9,137,142

 

-               7,109,710

 

-               7,716,979

 

-             14,957,871

         
Other comprehensive income    
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:                
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations  

                1,608,753

 

                1,690,173

 

-               1,718,832

 

                7,324,036

Total comprehensive loss for the period  

-               7,528,389

 

-               5,419,537

 

-               9,435,811

 

-               7,633,835

                 
Total comprehensive loss for the year is attributable to:                
Owners of GetSwift Technologies Limited  

-               7,813,473

 

-               5,008,893

 

-               9,945,218

 

-               7,421,417

Non-controlling interests  

                   285,084

 

-                  410,644

 

                   509,407

 

-                  212,418

   

-               7,528,389

 

-               5,419,537

 

-               9,435,811

 

-               7,633,835

         
         
Loss per share for loss attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the company:                
Basic/diluted loss per share**  

                       (0.30)

 

                       (0.24)

 

                       (0.25)

 

                       (0.50)

         
         
 * Comparative figures will differ to previously issued financial statements due to the change in reporting currency.
 
** Reflects the retrospective application of the 7:1 exchange ratio
 
         
  Three months ended December 31, 2021   Three months ended December 31, 2020   Six months ended December 31, 2021   Six months ended December 31, 2020
  $   $   $   $
Cash flows from operating activities        
Receipts from customers (inclusive of GST)  

                       223,307

 

                    7,058,262

 

                    4,527,376

 

                        11,073,865

Payments to suppliers and employees (inclusive of GST)  

                    3,108,943

 

                 (10,844,734)

 

                   (5,687,968)

 

                      (25,798,353)

R&D tax incentive received  

                                 -  

 

                           4,735

 

                                 -  

 

                             162,617

Income taxes paid  

                                 -  

 

 - 

 

                      (355,760)

 

                           (355,760)

Interest paid  

                         26,538

 

                          (9,834)

 

                                 -  

 

                             (19,648)

Interest received  

                          (4,756)

 

                         20,333

 

                                 -  

 

                               74,410

Net cash (outflow) from operating activities  

                    3,354,032

 

                   (3,771,238)

 

                   (1,516,352)

 

                      (14,862,869)

         
Cash flows from investing activities        
Payments for property, plant and equipment  

                      (365,063)

 

                          (2,428)

 

                      (687,076)

 

                           (140,790)

Net cash (outflow) from investing activities  

                      (365,063)

 

                          (2,428)

 

                      (687,076)

 

                           (140,790)

         
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from issues of shares  

                                 -  

   

                                 -  

 

                             489,859

Proceeds from borrowings  

                                 -  

 

                       422,078

 

                                 -  

 

                             422,078

Financing costs for LDA facility  

                                 -  

 

 - 

 

                                 -  

 

                           (300,000)

Restrinction for letter of credit  

                                 -  

 

                       558,442

 

                                 -  

 

                           (991,564)

Proceeds from line of credit  

                    2,585,864

 

 - 

 

                    5,811,544

 

                          2,106,751

Repayment of line of credit  

                   (5,927,148)

 

                   (1,702,261)

 

                   (6,293,886)

 

                        (2,670,507)

Principal elements of lease payments  

                       287,763

 

                        (18,882)

 

                          (5,677)

 

                             (67,021)

Net cash inflow from financing activities  

                   (3,053,521)

 

                      (740,623)

 

                      (488,019)

 

                        (1,010,404)

         
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  

                        (64,552)

 

                   (4,514,289)

 

                   (2,691,447)

 

                      (16,014,063)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period  

                    4,693,788

 

                  11,505,108

 

                    7,276,107

 

                        23,300,583

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  

                    2,454,853

 

                       441,522

 

                    2,499,429

 

                             145,821

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period  

                    7,084,089

 

                    7,432,341

 

                    7,084,089

 

                          7,432,341

         
* Comparative figures will differ to previously issued financial statements due to the change in reporting currency.   
 

 


