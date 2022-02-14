GetSwift Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results 02/14/2022 | 07:03am EST Send by mail :

GetSwift Technologies Limited ("GetSwift" or the "Corporation"; NEO: "GSW"), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology and services, has reported its financial and operational results for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 which ended December 31, 2021. Key Second Quarter and Operational Highlights 84% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue from customer contracts

Revenue reached a new record $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31

First fiscal half revenue totaled $20.5 million vs. $19.8 million for the full fiscal year in 2021

First fiscal half revenue exceeded prior guidance estimates by 3.3%

In the process to secure enough capital funding to continue operations in the short term

Exploring strategic opportunities and other options for the longer term Management Commentary “Our growth accelerated in the second fiscal quarter of 2022, thanks to continued adoption of our products and services by major businesses that require affordable, scalable, and secure solutions,” said Bane Hunter, CEO of GetSwift. “We saw an 84% improvement in revenue from customer contracts over the prior quarter, building on 64% growth in the prior quarter. Total revenue for the quarter was $13.3 million, driven by robust Communication Technology Services (CTS) sales,” Hunter continued. “The CTS business segment continues to produce revenue growth driven by SaaS software needs in the market due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, there has been strong global investment in the connectivity and infrastructure industries, driving solid sales for the Technology Subscription Services (“TSS”) business segment,” Hunter explained. “Availability of workforce continued to be a challenge in the quarter due to the pandemic, including both in employee turnover and remote working arrangements resulting in churn in some business segments,” Hunter further explained. “Despite numerous challenges the Corporation is continuing to seek means for increased shareholder value. In order to reduce any short term risks the Corporation is in the process of securing enough capital funding in order for it to continue operations in the short term and for it to explore strategic opportunities and other options for the longer term. Although there are risks with capital availability, management believes that under the current structure and sufficient capital funding in place it can continue optimizing operations and achieving revenue growth as it has during the six-month period ending December 31, 2021,” Hunter concluded. Preliminary estimated financial results and financial outlook set forth above are as of the date of the financial statements of the Corporation for the interim period ended December 31, 2021 and related management’s discussion and analysis and are subject to the completion of the Corporation’s financial closing procedures for the applicable periods in fiscal 2022. This data has been prepared by management and is the responsibility of the Corporation’s management and audit committee. The Corporation’s independent auditors have not expressed an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. Such estimates are preliminary and subject to a number of risks and the Corporation’s actual results of operations, which could differ materially from these estimates. See “Disclaimer Regarding Financial Outlook” below for additional details. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $13.3 million. This compares to revenue of $5.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $9.1 million as compared to total operating expenses of $2.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Total comprehensive loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.5 million, as compared to a total comprehensive loss of $5.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Cash used in operating activities for the three months ending December 31, 2021 totaled $3.8 million, holding flat from $3.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The information provided in this news release should be read in conjunction with the financial statements of the Corporation for the interim period ended December 31, 2021 and related management’s discussion and analysis, which are available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. About GetSwift Technologies Limited Technology to Optimise Global Delivery Logistics GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations. GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”. Additional information regarding the Corporation is provided in the Corporation’s annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2021, which is available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Corporation, to the future outlook of the Corporation and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Corporation. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related to future guidance regarding revenue and other financial forecasts for the remainder of the Corporation’s fiscal year, continued or expected use of the Corporation’s services, and intentions with respect to capital raising transactions. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations include, without limitation, continued use of the Corporation’s services, sources of the Corporation’s revenue, the potential for additional tax expenses in future periods relating to historical filings, short- to mid-term expectations regarding the likelihood of the Corporation making capital calls under the Amended LDA Agreement (as defined below), limitations on the ability of the Corporation to leverage the LDA facility in the future, the timing of judgments relating to the civil proceedings in Australia, the incurrence of legal fees in relation to defending the civil proceedings involving Corporation or its subsidiaries, judgments relating to any civil proceedings involving the Corporation or its subsidiaries, the timing of future hearings related to the civil proceedings involving the Corporation or its subsidiaries, compliance with any settlement agreements entered into by the Corporation and the likelihood such agreements will be approved by courts of competent jurisdiction, estimates of the useful lives of assets, provisions for impairment of inventories, the ability of the Corporation to continue as a going-concern, the effect of a change of control on the Corporation’s material contracts, the Corporation’s dependence on key personnel, the Corporation’s ability to achieve or maintain profitability, the ability of clients terminating contracts with the Corporation and the impact thereof, short- to mid-term expectations regarding the sources and quantum of revenue, ongoing costs and obligations of the Corporation and its subsidiaries, the Corporation’s need and ability to obtain additional financing, the Corporation’s ability and intention to develop the GetSwift Offering (as defined below) and other intellectual property, the Corporation’s dependence on the GetSwift Offering to maintain operability and functionality on third-party operating systems and the likelihood of changes to such platforms, the Corporation’s dependence on suppliers and skilled labor, growth-related risks such as capacity constraints and pressure on internal systems and controls, the likelihood of reputational harm to the Corporation and the impact thereof, and the impact of pandemics, including COVID-19, on the Corporation, applicable regulation, and global commerce, and the other risk factors set forth in the Corporation’s management’s discussion and analysis for the interim period ended December 31, 2021 and the Corporation’s annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Corporation to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Disclaimer regarding financial outlook. Revenue estimates and other financial outlook referenced in this news release is provided for the purpose of providing additional information regarding the cyclicality of the Corporation’s revenue and management’s current expectations with respect to revenue derived from contracts with customers in the short and medium term and may not be appropriate for any other purpose. The Corporation currently expects that its final results of operations and other data for fiscal 2022 will be consistent with the estimates set forth above, but such estimates are preliminary and the Corporation’s actual results of operations and other data could differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of its quarterly review procedures, final adjustments, and other developments that may arise between now and the time such consolidated financials statements are released and/or closed out. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information and financial outlook is based on management’s current expectations in light of existing market conditions and that such statements are subject to a number of risks described above and in the risk factors set forth in Corporation’s management’s discussion and analysis for the interim period ended December 31, 2021 and the Corporation’s annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2021. GetSwift Limited Condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position December 31 June 30 2021 2021 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,459,868 7,276,107 Trade and other receivables 17,589,100 5,438,149 Prepaids 2,359,039 2,520,151 Inventories 5,869,200 1,860,062 Total current assets 27,277,207 17,094,469 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3,469,053 1,598,650 Deferred tax assets 43,994 35,735 Goodwill and intangible assets 9,602,058 11,140,009 Other non-current assets 883,388 1,137,412 Total non-current assets 13,998,493 13,911,806 Total assets 41,275,700 31,006,275 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 23,336,726 10,590,902 Line of credit 6,174,236 482,342 Contract liabilities 41,014 79,481 Warranty provisions 547,018 557,540 Employee benefit obligations 10,391 65,997 Lease and other current liabilities 592,558 457,246 Total current liabilities 30,701,943 12,233,508 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 706,987 858,220 Warranty provisions 352,359 283,680 Lease non-current liabilities 1,891,488 612,493 Total non-current liabilities 2,950,834 1,754,393 Total liabilities 33,652,777 13,987,901 EQUITY Share capital 82,332,552 82,332,552 Other reserves - 1,364,063 314,409 Accumulated losses - 78,136,517 - 69,910,131 Non-controlling interests 4,790,951 4,281,544 Total equity 7,622,923 17,018,374 Total liabilities and equity 41,275,700 31,006,275 GetSwift Limited Condensed interim consolidated statement of loss and other comprehensive income Three months ended December 31 Six months ended December 31 2021 2020 * 2021 2020 * $ $ $ $ Revenue from contracts with customers 13,270,959 5,281,042 20,482,164 12,791,994 Total revenue 13,270,959 5,281,042 20,482,164 12,791,994 General and administrative expenses - 7,428,432 - 3,813,354 - 10,489,176 - 10,992,840 Employee benefits expenses - 2,445,315 - 2,552,318 - 4,167,088 - 4,782,904 Operating expenses - 9,050,987 - 2,757,145 - 13,141,288 - 7,278,495 Share-based payment expenses - 23,367 - 37,121 - 40,204 - 62,153 Total expenses (18,948,101) (9,159,938) (27,837,756) (23,116,392) Other income 224,595 952,549 321,764 1,191,645 Other losses - 3,543,774 - 4,342,082 - 548,408 - 5,866,166 Loss before income tax - 8,996,321 - 7,268,429 - 7,582,236 - 14,998,919 Income tax benefit (expense) - 140,821 158,719 - 134,743 41,048 Loss for the period - 9,137,142 - 7,109,710 - 7,716,979 - 14,957,871 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 1,608,753 1,690,173 - 1,718,832 7,324,036 Total comprehensive loss for the period - 7,528,389 - 5,419,537 - 9,435,811 - 7,633,835 Total comprehensive loss for the year is attributable to: Owners of GetSwift Technologies Limited - 7,813,473 - 5,008,893 - 9,945,218 - 7,421,417 Non-controlling interests 285,084 - 410,644 509,407 - 212,418 - 7,528,389 - 5,419,537 - 9,435,811 - 7,633,835 Loss per share for loss attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the company: Basic/diluted loss per share** (0.30) (0.24) (0.25) (0.50) * Comparative figures will differ to previously issued financial statements due to the change in reporting currency. ** Reflects the retrospective application of the 7:1 exchange ratio Three months ended December 31, 2021 Three months ended December 31, 2020 Six months ended December 31, 2021 Six months ended December 31, 2020 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from operating activities Receipts from customers (inclusive of GST) 223,307 7,058,262 4,527,376 11,073,865 Payments to suppliers and employees (inclusive of GST) 3,108,943 (10,844,734) (5,687,968) (25,798,353) R&D tax incentive received - 4,735 - 162,617 Income taxes paid - - (355,760) (355,760) Interest paid 26,538 (9,834) - (19,648) Interest received (4,756) 20,333 - 74,410 Net cash (outflow) from operating activities 3,354,032 (3,771,238) (1,516,352) (14,862,869) Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (365,063) (2,428) (687,076) (140,790) Net cash (outflow) from investing activities (365,063) (2,428) (687,076) (140,790) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issues of shares - - 489,859 Proceeds from borrowings - 422,078 - 422,078 Financing costs for LDA facility - - - (300,000) Restrinction for letter of credit - 558,442 - (991,564) Proceeds from line of credit 2,585,864 - 5,811,544 2,106,751 Repayment of line of credit (5,927,148) (1,702,261) (6,293,886) (2,670,507) Principal elements of lease payments 287,763 (18,882) (5,677) (67,021) Net cash inflow from financing activities (3,053,521) (740,623) (488,019) (1,010,404) Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (64,552) (4,514,289) (2,691,447) (16,014,063) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 4,693,788 11,505,108 7,276,107 23,300,583 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,454,853 441,522 2,499,429 145,821 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 7,084,089 7,432,341 7,084,089 7,432,341 * Comparative figures will differ to previously issued financial statements due to the change in reporting currency. 