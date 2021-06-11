Log in
    8DQ   CA37428G1000

GETSWIFT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(8DQ)
GetSwift Technologies : Announces Departure of Dennis Noto

06/11/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO:GSW) (“GetSwift” or the “Company”), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology and services, is announcing the departure of Dennis Noto, Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Noto was hired in 2018 with the mandate to develop GetSwift's technology to an enterprise grade platform and architecture.

With this now accomplished, Mr. Noto’s remaining responsibilities have been transitioned to David Curry, Head of Application and Data Architecture, who was hired to oversee the engineering, product team and management of the new enterprise architecture. We would like to thank Mr. Noto for his contribution to the development of GetSwift’s technology and wish him well in his future endeavours. Mr. Noto’s last day of employment was May 31, 2021.

As a result of his departure, Mr. Noto is no longer an Insider (as defined in the NEO Listing Manual) of the Company.

About GetSwift Technologies Limited

Technology to Optimise Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”.

For further background, please visit www.getswift.co.


© Business Wire 2021
