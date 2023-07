Gettop Acoustic Co., Ltd., formerly SHANDONG GETTOP ACOUSTIC CO.,LTD, is a China-based company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of electric acoustic devices and components. The Company's main products consist of microphones, micro speakers, receivers and related array modules. The Company's products are applied in mobile communication equipment and related products, laptops, flat panel television sets, personal digital products, automobile electronics and other consumer electronics products. The Company also provides related electric acoustic services and solutions. The Company distributes its products in domestic market and to overseas markets.