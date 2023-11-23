Getty Copper Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of natural resource properties. The Company is focused on mineral properties in Highland Valley, British Columbia, comprised primarily of the Getty North, Getty South, and satellite properties (Getty Copper Project). The Getty Copper Project is immediately adjacent to the porphyry copper mining and milling operations of Highland Valley Copper. The Company's properties cover an area of approximately 269 square kilometers. The Highland Valley is located approximately 330 kilometers (km) northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, near the communities of Logan Lake, Ashcroft, Merritt and the city of Kamloops. In addition to advancing the Highland Valley Project, Getty Copper is also evaluating other mineral exploration and development projects in Canada and across the world.