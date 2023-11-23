Getty Copper Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.073333 million compared to CAD 0.330844 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to CAD 0.002 a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.071536 million compared to CAD 0.190922 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to CAD 0.001 a year ago.
Getty Copper Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 23, 2023 at 05:06 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023