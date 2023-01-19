Advanced search
    GTY   US3742971092

GETTY REALTY CORP.

(GTY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-18 pm EST
34.59 USD   -1.45%
Getty Realty Corp. Announces 2022 Dividend Tax Treatment

01/19/2023 | 08:05am EST
Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today the allocations of the Company’s 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #374297109). The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:

Ordinary Income Capital Gains
Record
Date		 Payable
Date		 Total 2021
Distributions Per
Share
(1a + 2a + 3)		 Total
(Box 1a)		 Total
(Box 2a)		 Unrecapt’d Sec
1250
(Box 2b)		 Nondividend
Distributions
(Box 3)

12/23/2021

1/6/2022

$

0.410000

$

0.316031

$

0.011578

$

0.003116

$

0.082391

3/24/2022

4/7/2022

$

0.410000

$

0.316031

$

0.011578

$

0.003116

$

0.082391

6/23/2022

7/7/2022

$

0.410000

$

0.316031

$

0.011578

$

0.003116

$

0.082391

9/22/2022

10/6/2022

$

0.410000

$

0.316031

$

0.011578

$

0.003116

$

0.082391

Totals

$

1.640000

$

1.264124

$

0.046312

$

0.012464

$

0.329564

Tax Disclaimer

The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. You should consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences to you regarding your ownership of shares of the Company's common stock.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included 1,039 freestanding properties located in 38 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 M - -
Net income 2022 75,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 648 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 1 617 M 1 617 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,2%
