    GTY   US3742971092

GETTY REALTY CORP.

(GTY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-02 pm EDT
34.47 USD   +2.07%
Getty Realty Corp. Publishes 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report
BU
04/28Getty Realty Corp /md/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27GETTY REALTY CORP /MD/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Getty Realty Corp. Publishes 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

06/05/2023 | 09:06am EDT
Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that it has published its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting the Company’s environmental, social and governance ("ESG") policies and practices. Getty engaged Antea® Group, an Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability consulting firm, to assist with the report which was prepared with consideration of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

“I’m pleased with our second annual Corporate Responsibility Report and the progress we have made over the past year,” said Christopher J. Constant, Getty’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our efforts to enhance engagement with our team members, communities, tenants, and other stakeholders led to some notable accomplishments, and provided invaluable feedback, as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.”

Getty’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report is available on the Company’s website at: https://gettyrealty.com/corporate-responsibility/

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,047 freestanding properties located in 39 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 172 M - -
Net income 2023 60,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,5x
Yield 2023 5,05%
Capitalization 1 706 M 1 706 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
EV / Sales 2024 13,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,2%
Getty Realty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GETTY REALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 34,47 $
Average target price 35,80 $
Spread / Average Target 3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Constant Director-Planning & Corporate Development
Brian R. Dickman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Howard B. Safenowitz Chairman
Mark James Olear Executive VP, Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Milton Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETTY REALTY CORP.1.83%1 706
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-9.34%34 828
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-15.33%15 364
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-11.43%11 629
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-6.78%9 934
NNN REIT, INC-5.75%7 853
