  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Getty Realty Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTY   US3742971092

GETTY REALTY CORP.

(GTY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-29 pm EDT
35.58 USD   +1.08%
08:03aGetty Realty Corp. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
03/22GETTY REALTY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/21JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Getty Realty to $39 From $37, Keeps Market Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Getty Realty Corp. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

03/30/2023 | 08:03am EDT
Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start.  Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, April 27, 2023, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, May 4, 2023.  To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13737430.

About Getty Realty Corp.
Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate.  As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included 1,039 freestanding properties located in 38 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GETTY REALTY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 173 M - -
Net income 2023 58,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,4x
Yield 2023 4,89%
Capitalization 1 664 M 1 664 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,6x
EV / Sales 2024 13,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart GETTY REALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Getty Realty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETTY REALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 35,58 $
Average target price 35,58 $
Spread / Average Target 0,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Constant Director-Planning & Corporate Development
Brian R. Dickman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Howard B. Safenowitz Chairman
Mark James Olear Executive VP, Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Milton Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETTY REALTY CORP.5.11%1 664
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-9.27%34 827
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-10.48%16 218
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-12.18%11 506
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-5.26%10 116
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-6.32%7 806
