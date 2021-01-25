Log in
GETTY REALTY CORP.

(GTY)
Getty Realty Corp. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

01/25/2021
Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST through 11:59 p.m. EST, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13715659.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 146 M - -
Net income 2020 48,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
Yield 2020 5,50%
Capitalization 1 170 M 1 170 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart GETTY REALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Getty Realty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETTY REALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 34,00 $
Last Close Price 27,34 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Constant President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leo Liebowitz Chairman
Mark James Olear EVP, Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Brian R. Dickman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Milton Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETTY REALTY CORP.-1.09%1 166
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC11.97%31 334
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-3.26%18 462
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST4.17%11 111
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION2.94%7 941
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION10.99%7 205
